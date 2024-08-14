Genius Sports to Supply Semi-Automated Offside Technology for the Premier League

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading sports data and technology company Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) has been appointed as the Premier League’s Semi-Automated Officiating supplier.

This agreement will improve offside decision-making in the most watched football league in the world, with a focus on enhancing the experience for fans, players and officials.

AI-generated digital twin to enable quick and precise offside decisions

The semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) is powered by GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next-generation AI and data platform.

This first-of-a-kind system has been built on the key principles of speed and precision to minimize breaks in the game and deliver accuracy.

This proprietary Genius Sports computer vision system will be installed in every Premier League stadium. This level of data collection significantly exceeds any other officiating system in world sport, enabling an incredible level of precision in every offside decision.

Tony Scholes, Premier League Chief Football Officer, said: “The introduction of semi-automated offside is an important move to maintain the flow of the game in the Premier League. We are confident that by using the newest and most accurate technology available we will see the time taken for offside decisions reduced significantly alongside a consistent application of the offside lines. The experience for all participants including supporters will also be enhanced through quicker communication and clearer imagery around offside decisions.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “I am thrilled that Genius Sports is now the Premier League’s Semi-Automated Officiating supplier. This is a seismic moment for our business, as we bring our unique AI and data platform GeniusIQ to the world’s most watched league. This partnership builds on our track-record of delivering game-changing technology for the world’s biggest leagues.”

Genius Sports is the long-term optical tracking partner to the Premier League, with its AI-powered data and services used by all 20 teams. In partnership with Premier League Productions, Genius Sports also powers the Premier League Data Zone, a data-driven broadcast mode including live tracking insights and statistics.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations, such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA, and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale, and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.