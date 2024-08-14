AptPay and ILIXIUM Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Real-Time Payments and Account Verification in Online Gaming for Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptPay, a global leader in payments technology, and ILIXIUM, a worldclass provider of online payment services, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing real-time payments and account verification services in the online gaming industry in Canada. This collaboration brings together the innovative capabilities of both companies to deliver enhanced speed, security, and reliability, providing a seamless experience for online gaming operators and their customers.

Through this partnership, AptPay and ILIXIUM will introduce advanced real-time payment solutions specifically designed for the online gaming sector. These solutions will enable instantaneous fund transfers, allowing players to deposit and withdraw money with unprecedented speed, enhancing their overall gaming experience. In addition, the partnership will deliver comprehensive account verification services, ensuring all transactions are secure and compliant with regulatory standards, thereby mitigating risks associated with fraudulent activities.

Shams Syed, CEO of AptPay, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with ILIXIUM to bring cutting-edge payment solutions to the online gaming market in Canada. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide fast, secure, and reliable payment services. By combining our innovative technology with ILIXIUM's expertise, we are confident that we can offer an exceptional user experience and set new industry standards."

Sarah-Jayne Van Greune, Group Managing Director of ILIXIUM shared her views on the benefits for the industry this partnership delivers: “The real-time payment services offered by AptPay and ILIXIUM will provide numerous benefits to the online gaming industry, including improved transaction speed, reduced processing costs, and enhanced security measures. These services will support a wide range of online gaming platforms, ensuring that operators can offer their players the latest advancements in payment technology.”

In addition to real-time payments, the partnership will focus on delivering robust account verification services. These services will help online gaming operators mitigate risks associated with fraudulent transactions and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. By providing accurate and reliable account information, AptPay and ILIXIUM aim to enhance trust and transparency in the online gaming ecosystem.

As part of their commitment to customer satisfaction, AptPay and ILIXIUM will offer dedicated support and resources to help online gaming operators seamlessly integrate the new services into their platforms. This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to driving innovation and providing exceptional value to their clients.

For more information about the partnership and the new services, please visit www.aptpay.com and www.ilixium.com