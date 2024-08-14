LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards Selects Resurrection Brands to Manage Sales and Marketing Across Its Portfolio

LODI, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resurrection Brands today announced it now oversees all sales and marketing functions across the LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards portfolio of brands, including LangeTwins Single Vineyard, Ivory & Burt, Sand Point and Caricature. The new agreement gives Resurrection Brands exclusive rights to distribute and represent the LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards portfolio of wines in the United States, effective July 1, 2024. LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards will continue to sustainably farm the vineyards, produce the wine and sell wine direct to consumers through their Lodi, CA based tasting room.

What started in 1870 as a family-owned watermelon farm is now LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards, a generational family winery in the heart of the Lodi appellation of California. The Lange Family is committed to cultivating a lasting impact. Behind each glass of LangeTwins’ wine is a legacy of responsible land stewardship and forward-thinking sustainable winegrowing practices. This includes Lodi Rules and California Sustainable certifications. With over 7,000 acres of estate vineyards, LangeTwins offers a portfolio of premium estate grown, certified sustainable wines.

“All the decisions our family makes are with a generational lens, focused on ensuring our farm, our communities, and the agricultural way of life thrives. This partnership with Resurrection Brands is designed to help sustain our business. Building distribution and presence in key markets shapes our future for the next generation,” explained Marissa Lange, LangeTwins President.

“The Lange Family has been pioneers of farming and sustainability in Lodi for generations and this dedication continues with LangeTwins Winery and Vineyards, yielding high quality wines with incredible value,” said Matt Henderson, CEO of Resurrection Brands. “Resurrection Brands has a track record of success raising the profile of generational family brands both on- and off-premise and we are confident that will continue with the addition of LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards.”

Since opening January 2023, Resurrection Brands has expanded its team of experienced industry professionals across the US. With the proper team in place, Resurrection Brands is poised to build sales across the country for LangeTwins Family Winery and its growing portfolio of brands.

New Resurrection Brands Team Hires:

Henry Politz joins as Southeast Vice President of Sales. Henry’s three decades of experience in the wine industry will allow Resurrection Brands to build its presence in the Southeast, including the key states of Texas, Florida, Missouri, Virginia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Vice President Tara Case is leading sales in the West. With an extensive background in chain account management, trade development and sales, Tara is building and growing Resurrection Brands’ portfolio, focused on national and regional chain businesses along with leading sales for all West Coast states.

Guynell Whetstone joins as the On-Premise Vice President of Sales. With more than 17 years in the wine industry and 13 years with LangeTwins directly, she will manage all Resurrection Brands’ on-premise sales.

About LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards:

For five generations, the LangeTwins family has been a sustainable grower of premium grapes in both the Lodi and Clarksburg Appellations of California, where they currently farm over 7,000 acres. In 2006, LangeTwins opened a winery in Acampo, CA, just 90 miles east of the San Francisco Bay Area, to showcase their passion for growing superior wine grapes and creating sustainably farmed, quality wines. The vineyard and winery operation is owned and managed by twins Randall and Brad, their wives Charlene and Susan, and fifth generation LangeTwins family members Marissa, Aaron, Philip, Kendra and Joseph. The LangeTwins family is committed to sustainable winegrowing, habitat restoration, and renewable energy. For more information visit: http://www.langetwins.com.

About Resurrection Brands:

Founded in 2023, Resurrection Brands is an entrepreneurial organization offering sales and marketing expertise to build and develop new and existing premium alcohol beverage brands that are both sustainable and scalable. Based in Modesto, CA, with representation across the US in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast, Resurrection Brands serves the wine and spirits community globally. Resurrection Brands’ portfolio includes McManis Family Vineyards, BUDHAGIRL Sparkling Wines, LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards, Slow Press and Stave & Steel Wines. For more information, please visit www.Resurrection-Brands.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.