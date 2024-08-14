Intelliguard, Cencora Partner to Increase Compatibility of RFID-Tagged Medications, Medication Management Systems

SAN DIEGO & COLUMBUS, Ohio & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelliguard, a fast-growing provider of medication management and data-intelligence solutions, announces an industry-transforming partnership with Cencora, a leading, global pharmaceutical solutions organization, to elevate compatibility between RFID-tagged medication and RFID-based medication management systems.

Intelliguard’s Mira Prep and Mira Care stations can now read and decode Cencora medication enabled with RFID to seamlessly aggregate data from RFID-tagged medications. The expanded capability allows providers access to a wider selection of medications compatible with Intelliguard’s systems.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in streamlining the medication supply chain processes for manufacturers and pharmacists by providing pre-tagged medications to hospitals. Additionally, it fosters a pivotal shift toward broader adoption of RFID technology in medication management.

Expanding the number of RFID source-tagged medications compatible with Intelliguard products reduces barriers to access and enhances inventory management. The end result is simplified workflows and an increased focus on patient safety across healthcare facilities.

"We empower healthcare professionals to focus on patient safety by reducing time-consuming, manual processes,” said Tim Tinnel, Chief Operating Officer of Intelliguard. “By joining Cencora to bridge the gap between RFID-based medication management systems and RFID source-tagged medications, we support healthcare facilities in optimizing operations, reducing risks, prioritizing an environment of safety, and maximizing ROI."

As hospitals and health systems adopt RFID technology, manufacturers and distributors become increasingly involved in medication tagging. This represents a crucial advancement in healthcare and cascades into tangible benefits from manufacturing to distribution to hospital administration.

"The lack of sourced tagging for medications puts an additional burden on healthcare providers, which is especially prevalent in hospital pharmacies, as many are then forced to manually apply RFID tags to medications. This additional labor can be a barrier to adopting or expanding utilization of RFID solutions, leaving hospitals at greater risk of medication expiry, stockouts, and inflated inventory overhead," said Matt Wright, SVP, Global Products & Solutions Portfolio Leader at Cencora. "Through greater interoperability and reliability on RFID-tagged medication management, Cencora, and Intelliguard are making it easier for hospital pharmacies to adopt RFID technology, enabling them to drive efficiencies that can directly translate into enhanced patient care and improved healthcare outcomes."

About Intelliguard

Intelliguard is a provider of medication management systems to track, trace, and manage medications and critical inventory. Through its flagship RFID-based system, Intelliguard protects patients and hospitals by creating an environment of safety around every medication decision from supplier to patient. Intelliguard enables better medication management compliance, visibility, and guidance throughout the medication journey and reassurance for key decision-makers in pharmacy, operations, and anesthesiology that necessary guardrails are in place to ensure patient safety. For more information, visit intelliguardhealth.com.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $250 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.cencora.com.