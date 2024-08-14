AE Shoals Announces Leasing Development and Property Management Partnership with Jim Wilson & Associates

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AE Shoals Manufacturing & Technology Center (“AE Shoals”), a center of excellence focused on the national security, aerospace, and industrial services markets, established by an affiliate of AE Industrial Partners, announced today that it has partnered with the diversified investment and real estate services firm, Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC (“JWA”). Under the agreement, JWA will collaborate with the AE Shoals team to drive tenant development while managing the growth and master plan of the 642-acre campus including the 2.27 million square foot facility located in Cherokee, Alabama.

Based in Montgomery, Alabama, Jim Wilson & Associates is the premier property leasing and management firm in the region. The firm has more than four decades of experience in structuring ventures and moving real estate through every development stage, having managed a wide array of properties throughout the eastern United States, including Class A office buildings, industrial properties, hotels, residential communities, and millions of square feet of premier shopping space. JWA projects include Redstone Gateway, a 438-acre multi-use office park in Huntsville, Alabama, with tenants consisting of the U.S. Army, Boeing, NASA, among others.

“We are very excited to be partnering with JWA as we continue to build on our vision of establishing AE Shoals as the leading center for aerospace and industrial innovation in the state of Alabama,” said John Ofenloch, President of the AE Shoals Manufacturing & Technology Center. “JWA is a respected and recognized leader in the region with an outstanding track record of success in leasing and development. We look forward to leveraging their expertise and strong network of local relationships as we welcome new tenants and bring high-quality, innovative companies, and jobs to the region.”

“Partnering with AE Shoals presents an incredible opportunity to further expand our footprint in the region and contribute to the growth of Alabama's industrial and aerospace sectors," said Will Wilson, President of Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC. "Our team is eager to bring our extensive experience in property management and development to this ambitious project. We are committed to supporting AE Shoals in attracting top-tier tenants and fostering an environment of innovation and economic growth throughout Alabama.”

Acquired in January 2024 from the Retirement Systems of Alabama, AE Shoals is situated on 642 acres of industrial zoned manufacturing in the heart of Alabama’s high-tech corridor, providing state-of-the-art capacity and facilities for defense and aerospace suppliers, manufacturers, and other technology innovators.

About AE Shoals Manufacturing & Technology Center

AE Shoals is dedicated to establishing a Manufacturing & Technology Center of Excellence in Northern Alabama focused on serving the National Security, Aerospace, and Industrial Services sectors. Committed to innovation and quality, this state-of-the-art facility will contribute to industry advancement and regional economic growth.

About Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC

Based in Montgomery, Alabama, Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC has developed and managed a wide array of properties throughout the eastern United States, including Class A office buildings, hotels, residential communities and millions of square feet of premier shopping space. These experiences have brought knowledge and expertise that have generated new investment opportunities in capital, hospitality and gaming ventures as well. As a result, JWA’s services are expanding through the formation of partnerships and companies, including 42 Equity Partners and A&W Enterprises, LLC. JWA was founded by Jim Wilson, Jr. and today is led by his son, Will Wilson, and a well-established team of talented and experienced professionals. For more information about Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC, visit www.jwacompanies.com.

About AE Industrial Partners:

AE Industrial Partners is a private investment firm with $6.2 billion of assets under management focused on highly specialized markets including national security, aerospace and industrial services. AE Industrial Partners has completed more than 130 investments in market-leading companies that benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and network of relationships across the sectors where the firm invests. With a commitment to driving value creation in partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, AE Industrial Partners invests across private equity, venture capital, and aerospace leasing.