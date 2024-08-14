Xero Announces New Partnership With Audit and Accounting Platform, Caseware

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xero, the global small business platform, today announced a new integration partnership with Caseware, a global provider of cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions for accounting firms, corporations and government organizations.

Announced at Xerocon Nashville - Xero’s flagship partner event held on August 14-15 - the partnership will offer Xero and Caseware’s shared customers a solution where they can import trial balances and general ledger data from Xero into Caseware Working Papers. This expands the existing integration between Xero and Caseware’s cloud apps, which offers additional capabilities between Xero and Caseware’s cloud suite of assurance and financial reporting solutions. The integration will help reduce the need to manually export and import files between the two systems, saving time and minimizing manual data entry needs for customers.

The new integration, which will be available to accountants and bookkeepers in Canada (and additional regions) later this year, will help accountants and bookkeepers to complete their year-end compliance requirements faster.

“This partnership is another step forward in Xero's commitment to making year-end workflows more streamlined in Canada. These compliance tasks create a huge amount of work for accountants and bookkeepers each year, but by partnering with powerful solutions such as those offered by Caseware, practices can connect their tools to help ease the year-end burden,” said Ben Richmond, Managing Director of North America, Xero. “Ultimately, this frees up time for advisors to better serve and advise small business clients and grow their firms.”

As part of the agreement, Xero and Caseware will explore further integration opportunities for their bookkeeping efficiency tools.

Scott Epstein, Chief Product Officer at Caseware remarked, “We’re confident in the value that Caseware’s customers will receive as a result of this partnership. Xero's efficiency tools for trial balance preparation, paired with Caseware's capabilities around year-end assurance and reporting work, will continue to enhance quality and save time for accountants and bookkeepers. Against a backdrop of continuous change, we know that we will continue to enable accountants and bookkeepers to do their jobs better than they ever have before.”

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers. Xero’s smart tools help small businesses and their advisors to manage core accounting functions like tax and bank reconciliation, and complete other important small business tasks like payroll and payments. Xero’s extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions provide a range of solutions from within Xero’s open platform to help small businesses run their business and manage their finances more efficiently.

About Caseware International

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Caseware’s innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million customers in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit www.caseware.com.