Naples Soap Company to Launch Crowdfunding Offering to Raise up to $5,000,000 with DealMaker, Plan to Uplist to Major National Exchange

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), (“the Company”), a pioneering health and wellness brand that offers premium-quality skin and hair care products throughout the United States, today announced the launch of an equity offering of up to $5,000,000 in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). The offering will be available to accredited and non-accredited retail investors alike. DealMaker, a leading online capital raising platform which has supported companies in raising over $2 billion to date, will partner with Naples Soap Company on its offering. Prospective investors can find details about the investment opportunity on the Company’s website at www.invest.naplessoap.com.

Reg CF is recognized as being ideally suited for consumer product companies that have a large brand loyalist following that wants to further engage with the brand, including by becoming a shareholder. According to DealMaker, after investing 60% of shareholders in a company demonstrate increased brand loyalty, with a 54% increase in consumer spending on the brand.

Naples Soap Company has a highly engaged customer base both online and at its 13 physical stores. In 2023 alone, three-quarters of a million consumers came through Naples Soap Company brick and mortar locations, making nearly 200,000 purchases. Over 80% of customers, or approximately 155,000, provided their email addresses when making a purchase. Likewise, unique visitors to the Company’s website (www.NaplesSoap.com) site totaled about three-quarters of a million visitors, leading to approximately 40,000 transactions in 2023. The Company’s customers are highly engaged with an email open rate of over 40% on the nearly 27 million emails sent to customers in 2023 alone.

“We are thrilled to grow our Company by engaging on an even deeper level with our loyal customers through this Reg CF offering. Now that our offering is live, buying our stock is as easy as buying our soap,” stated Naples Soap Company Founder & CEO, Deanna Wallin. “We intend to use the funds to invest in growing our national wholesale accounts and launching new brands. The fundraise will also support our intention to uplist our stock on a major national exchange. We invite our customers to join our journey of growth.”

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of more than 600 bath, body and personal care products. Products are sold at the Company’s 13 retail locations in Florida. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company’s website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and in more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit ir.naplessoap.com.

