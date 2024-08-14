Phyn and Bamboo Insurance Partner to Provide Innovative Water Solutions for California Homeowners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phyn, the leader in intelligent water solutions, today announced that it is joining forces with Bamboo, a property and casualty insurance organization that prioritizes simplicity, transparency, and savings, to protect homes from water-related loss and help address the challenges California residents face in securing dependable homeowners insurance. The partnership offers eligible Bamboo policyholders a 10% discount* on insurance premiums for homeowners who install Phyn Plus and a 15% discount on the Phyn product suite.

In a landscape where California’s insurance market is experiencing unprecedented challenges with many insurers leaving the state, many homeowners face limited options and higher costs. Bamboo has stepped up to ensure Californians can secure reliable and affordable homeowners insurance. Phyn’s solutions protect a home’s plumbing system to prevent leaks and ensure it is watertight while empowering homeowners to conserve and avoid unnecessary water loss.

“With our roots in California, Phyn is proud to partner with Bamboo as they double down on their commitment to the state and continue to offer Californians quality insurance options while empowering them with the tools to protect their homes from unnecessary water damage and reduce water loss,” said Ryan Kim, CEO, Phyn.

“At Bamboo, we’re committed to continually innovating and finding solutions to ensure we deliver an insurance experience that puts our customers first, even in a high-risk environment,” added Brian Suzuki, Bamboo Insurance Chief Insurance Officer. “We’re excited to partner with Phyn to offer its cutting-edge smart water solutions, providing an option to our policyholders that protects their homes from water damage and conserves water, while continuing to be a solid option for Californians struggling to find reasonable coverage.”

As part of the partnership, Bamboo policyholders will get the opportunity to save on their homeowners policy, as well as save 15% on Phyn’s portfolio of smart water solutions including:

Phyn Plus: Installed on a single location on the main water line, Phyn Plus is a powerful smart water monitor that protects homes from leak damage with unmatched accuracy and reliability and provides detailed insights into water use to help conserve and save. If it detects abnormally high water flow in your home, Phyn Plus will automatically shut off the water to mitigate costly damage.

Phyn Smart Water Assistant: Self-installed under a sink, the DIY Phyn Smart Water Assistant monitors the water in your entire home to automatically alert you the second a leak is detected, and provide detailed insights into how each fixture in your home uses water.

Phyn Smart Water Sensor: The puck-sized Phyn Smart Water Sensor is engineered to provide fast, early detection alerts when a leak starts or weather conditions push water into the home. As the first line of defense, the moment water comes in contact with the sensor, a notification is sent directly to your phone, the device starts flashing, and an audible alarm is triggered. When combined with Phyn Plus, it can automatically shut off the water, delivering added convenience and peace of mind.

About Bamboo Insurance

We're a growth-oriented insurance organization on a mission to deliver an easy and innovative insurance experience with an unwavering focus on customer advocacy. We're using data and technology to simplify the insurance process, while enhancing transparency for our partners and policyholders. For more information on Bamboo Insurance, visit our site at www.bambooinsurance.com

Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services (Bamboo) is Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082. **Discount is available only to Bamboo homeowners’ policyholders (HO3, HO5, + E&S) in California.

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards, among others. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com.