Summit Park Leads Majority Recapitalization of Hylaine in Partnership with Management

Summit Park is pleased to announce the majority recapitalization of Hylaine, LLC ("Hylaine" or "the Company"), a technology consulting firm specializing in delivering innovative solutions through Data Engineering, Application Development and Program Management, in partnership with management. The transaction marks Summit Park's fourth platform acquisition in its fourth fund, Summit Park IV, L.P.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hylaine provides strategic consulting and digital transformation services to enterprise clients across a range of industries, including financial services, insurance, industrial, and healthcare. Through its core service offerings, the Company delivers custom solutions including software development and integration, data enablement, program and project management, and strategic process consulting. The company has regional locations in Raleigh, North Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas.

Mike York, Partner at Summit Park, said, “We have built a relationship with the Hylaine team over the past several years, watching the business flourish under Adam’s leadership. We are motivated to leverage Summit Park’s investment experience in the consulting and technology services sector to support Hylaine’s continued growth. Hylaine has built a fantastic reputation offering market-leading technical and consulting services to enterprise clients, and we look forward to supporting the team as we collectively add capabilities, scale, and diversity to the business.”

Adam Boitnott, founder and CEO of Hylaine, added, “Summit Park is the right partner to accelerate Hylaine into its next phase of growth. Their investment experience in the consulting and technology services sector, combined with their commitment to our shared values and vision, makes them an ideal ally for us.”

Summit Park partnered with industry veterans Bob Gallagher and Jim Folds, who will serve in advisory roles to support the Company’s plans for continued growth. Gallagher and Folds previously built and grew a leading financial services consultancy, Carlisle & Gallagher, and were integral to Summit Park’s partnership with Aspirent Consulting, a prior investment that sold to NTT Data in November 2022.

McGuireWoods acted as legal counsel to Summit Park.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused on investing in lower middle market businesses. The firm strives to be the partner of choice for business owners who seek a partner to assist them in building companies of extraordinary value. We invest across a range of industries, including industrial growth, services, and consumer. Since its founding, Summit Park has made over 45 investments in the lower middle market totaling more than $2 billion in total enterprise value. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

About Hylaine

Hylaine is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of strategic consulting and digital transformation services across three primary service lines: Data Engineering, Application Development, and Program Management. The Company’s technology consulting services are designed to resonate with each client’s unique goals and cater to a broad spectrum of industries and business needs. The Company has additional strategic locations in Raleigh, NC, Atlanta, GA, Indianapolis, IN, and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit: https://www.hylaine.com/.