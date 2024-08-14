TARA Labs Selects AXISS Audio as Exclusive North American Distributor

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TARA Labs, Inc., a leader in high-end audio cables, has named AXISS Audio USA as its exclusive North American distributor. AXISS Audio will oversee the distribution of TARA Labs’ complete product line, including interconnects, phono cables, speaker cables, digital & USB cables, power cables, and more.

AXISS Audio is committed to revitalizing the TARA Labs brand in North America through significant marketing and advertising investments. This partnership will enhance support for the existing dealer network while also expanding it across the region. A broader product review strategy will further boost brand awareness, ensuring TARA Labs’ high-performance quality is widely recognized in the industry.

Cliff Duffey, President of AXISS Audio, said, “With our focus on best-of-breed top-performance brands, TARA Labs is a natural fit. They make the best-performing cables we have ever tested, and will help our dealers get the absolute best from their systems.”

This partnership marks a new chapter as TARA Labs aims to re-establish itself as the top-performing cable brand in North America, backed by AXISS Audio’s extensive experience and commitment.

About AXISS Audio USA

AXISS Audio is dedicated to bringing unparalleled audio performance to the U.S. and Canadian markets. It serves as a premier distributor for leading brands in high-end audio, including Accuphase, Soulution, AIR-TIGHT, Gauder Akustik, Franco Serblin, Transrotor, Reed, Beaudioful, Shelter, Nihon Onkyo Engineering, and more. With a history of over 30 years of success, a robust network of over 60 authorized dealers, and strategically located warehouses in California and Tennessee, AXISS Audio has solidified its position as a market leader in the distribution of high-end audio equipment. For more information, visit www.axissaudio.com.

About TARA Labs, Inc.

TARA Labs, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in high-end audio cables, known for their exceptional quality and performance. Founded in 1986, the company pioneered technologies like Air-Tube Dielectric, Solid Core Conductors, and RSC® cables. Handcrafted in Southern Oregon, TARA Labs' products are highly acclaimed and sold worldwide, earning more awards and accolades than any other cable manufacturer. For more information, visit www.taralabs.com.