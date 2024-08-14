Cadmus Awarded $200M USAID Digital Forward Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadmus is pleased to announce the award of the Digital Forward program by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a $200 million initiative that aims to drive digital integration and expansion across the Agency’s technical and regional sectors.

As USAID’s flagship digital development mechanism, Digital Forward delivers comprehensive digital development-focused research, training, change management, and strategy support along with digital-sector partnerships. The program's mission is to drive the growth of digital technology programs while accelerating open, inclusive, secure, and rights-respecting digital ecosystems across USAID's partner countries on a global scale, in alignment with the goals presented in the USAID Digital Policy.

Over five years, Digital Forward will provide essential tools and technical assistance to USAID partner countries and Washington-based Operating Units, ensuring the seamless integration of digital development initiatives into all aspects of USAID's programming. Digital Forward is administered by USAID’s Innovation, Technology, and Research Hub's Technology Division within the Bureau for Inclusive Growth, Partnerships, and Innovation.

"Cadmus is thrilled to support USAID through the Digital Forward program to enable digital development at all levels of the agency and across partner countries," said President and CEO Ian Kline. "This program builds on Cadmus' digital transformation work in international development, allowing us to utilize our extensive local and regional partner networks to advance the responsible and impactful use of digital technology."

Cadmus' Consortium consists of partners including Access Partnership, CollaborateUp, Purdue Applied Research Institute, Resonance, and Socha. Digital Forward launched in February 2024 and will be implemented through February 2029.

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world’s most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus’ more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit https://cadmusgroup.com.