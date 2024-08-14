Reimagining Small Business Support: Ubiquity Retirement + Savings and Bench Accounting Join Forces to Enhance Financial Well-Being

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquity Retirement + Savings, a trailblazer in small business retirement solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bench Accounting, North America's largest bookkeeping service. Together, they're on a mission to elevate their offerings to make retirement planning and financial security easier and more accessible for small businesses everywhere.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bench,” said Neil Shifman, Ubiquity’s Vice President of Partner Ecosystem. “Their offerings and values are a perfect match for our mission to make high-quality, affordable retirement solutions available to all small business owners. By working together, we’re taking our services to the next level and empowering our clients to build bright financial futures and gain peace of mind.”

The partners aim to transform small businesses by combining their innovative offerings into one integrated solution that will address owners’ most pressing needs. This powerful synergy will help streamline retirement and financial management so owners can thrive confidently.

“Ubiquity has always been at the forefront of providing innovative retirement solutions for small businesses," said Todd Daum, Bench CRO. "Bench's accounting expertise complements Ubiquity's retirement offerings. Together, we're ensuring small business owners have the financial support they need to manage their businesses effectively and offer valuable retirement benefits for their employees. This collaboration empowers owners to make informed decisions about their company's finances while also prioritizing their employees' long-term financial well-being.”

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings:

Since 1999, Ubiquity's mission has remained the same – to provide small business owners with qualified retirement plans that meet their needs and propel them towards financial success. They've stood as an industry leader in the benefits space by combining advanced technology and world-class customer support and have transformed 16,000+ businesses and hundreds of thousands of lives. To learn more, visit myubiquity.com.

About Bench Accounting

Bench Accounting is North America's largest bookkeeping service for small businesses. The company combines intuitive software with professional bookkeeping teams to provide entrepreneurs with real-time financial insights. Founded in 2012, Bench has helped thousands of small businesses streamline their financial operations and make informed business decisions. For more information about Bench Accounting and its leadership team, please visit www.bench.co.