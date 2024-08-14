Coretelligent Joins Secureworks® Global MSSP Partner Program to Bolster Cyber Readiness for Mid-Market Customers

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coretelligent, a premier provider of IT and technology solutions, has joined the Secureworks Global MSSP Partner Program to enhance its cybersecurity offerings, helping customers fortify their defenses against an escalating wave of cyber threats.

In today’s landscape, organizations are not only contending with a surge in cyber threats but also facing a critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. This partnership enables Coretelligent to scale its capabilities, providing customers with advanced threat prevention, detection, and response through the AI-powered Secureworks Taegis XDR platform, ensuring comprehensive protection across all data environments.

Leveraging the Taegis platform, Coretelligent will support customers by offering top-tier integrated security solutions and services, including:

Upgraded real-time threat detection with cloud-native XDR to streamline responses

Advanced vulnerability management with real-time scanning and risk-based prioritization

365 days of live data storage for better visibility and historical analysis

AI-powered threat intelligence to accelerate detection and reduce false positives

Enhanced cloud and remote support for distributed workforces

Over 100 automated response playbooks for swift incident containment

Kevin J. Routhier, Coretelligent Founder, President & CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,

“Our partnership with Secureworks significantly enhances our ability to provide customers with top-tier cybersecurity solutions. By leveraging the power of the Taegis platform, we can deliver superior threat detection, rapid response, and an integrative approach that optimizes our customers' cybersecurity investments. This new partnership speaks to our dedication to strengthening our customers' cyber defenses with the best technology possible.”

Together, Coretelligent and Secureworks will help organizations overcome their skills gap and support cyber resiliency requirements as they battle an expanding attack surface, changing threat actor behavior and new cyberthreats.

Ian Williamson, General Manager, Global Service Providers, stated:

“In an era where cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and relentless, organizations often find themselves in a challenging position to maintain robust security postures. Our collaboration with Coretelligent will be a game-changer for how these businesses defend against these threats. By leveraging the Taegis XDR platform, MSSPs like Coretelligent are able to deliver world-class MDR services with state -of-the-art threat detection and response capabilities that can beat the adversary. At the same time, the advanced AI and ML capabilities of the Taegis platform provide the much needed efficiencies for MSSPs to address the security talent skills gap. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empower MSSPs to provide organizations of all sizes with access to enterprise-level security, while ensuring their resiliency in the face of evolving cyber risks."

The open architecture and extensibility of the Taegis platform enables MSSPs to ‘bring their own threat intelligence’, build integrations, playbooks, and detections while allowing for faster response times. This ensures customizations and relevance for customers with improved contextual understanding and enables MSSPs to differentiate themselves in the marketplace through tailored security strategies. Other key business priorities that Taegis empowers MSSPs to address are the management and reduction of cyber risk, enhanced cyber resilience, and the ability to tap into hundreds of integrations in order to maximize investments. Secureworks is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world and their leadership is recognized by IDC and Forrester.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a premier service provider of comprehensive managed IT and technology solutions, specializing in IT strategy, cybersecurity, compliance, AI and workflow automation, cloud services, and data management. We deliver innovative and secure technology solutions that empower our elite mid-market customers in the financial services, life sciences, and professional services sectors to achieve their business goals. Since our inception in 2006, we have consistently delivered unparalleled IT support, robust security, and compliance frameworks to drive our customers growth and success.

Headquartered in the Boston Metropolitan Area, Coretelligent serves customers nationwide with a strong presence in key markets.

Discover more at coretelligent.com and join our community on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via X, LinkedIn and Facebook and Read the Secureworks Blog.