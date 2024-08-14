New Medable Studio Empowers Sponsors to Launch eCOA Solutions Into Clinical Trials With Unparalleled Control and Efficiency

Get to know Medable Studio! More than a builder, Medable Studio delivers unprecedented control over the study creation and deployment process, freeing users from the roadblocks associated with study startup. With call-out capabilities like Visual eCOA Builder, Point-and-Click SOA Builder, Translation Workbench, and Cross-Study Library, you have more transparency and control than ever before.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., the leading technology platform for clinical trials, today announced Medable Studio, an all-in-one application for configuring, translating, validating, and launching eCOA Plus (eCOA, eConsent, Televisit, Sensors) into clinical trials. Studio is a no-code suite that simplifies the complex eCOA launch process, giving biopharmaceutical companies greater control and transparency for faster study go-live and earlier patient enrollment. Customers choose between self-service, full-service, or a combination of options, all providing increased time and cost efficiency.

Medable Studio enables protocol-fit study designs, formerly requiring months to configure and translate, to be created in hours. Studio’s intuitive interface makes it easy for non-technical users to rapidly build and launch complex clinical trials, while Medable’s cloud platform ensures sponsors are always working on the latest set of capabilities. Studio disrupts the professional services-dependent eCOA industry by making an opaque process transparent, increasing control, transparency, and speed—benefits only a technology-first solution can provide.

“Medable Studio upends the traditional study build/test/launch process by streamlining it using intelligence and automation,” said Tim Smith, Medable Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. “With Medable Studio, timelines shift from weeks and months to just days. Customers described Studio as a quantum leap in speed, scale, and quality, and it empowers sponsors with complete visibility and control over the entire process.”

Comprehensive, Medable Studio delivers the following innovative functions:

Point-and-Click Builder: Quickly create assessments, instruments, and diaries with features like no-code formatting, live preview, branching rules, and globalization support for translations.

Visual Schedule of Assessments Builder: Easily add assessments and instruments to a study schedule and configure standard visits, workflows and notifications, as well as unscheduled and remote visits.

Translation Workbench: Reduce translation bottlenecks and manage all your translations seamlessly with our translation workbench. Edit only what you need to send for translation and import back to save time and resources.

Content Library: Store assessments, instruments, translations, and locales all in one system for easy reuse from study to study.

“This is just the start to transforming how evidence is generated,” said Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable. “Medable Studio is where trial teams go to create. It allows for greater scalability, efficiency gains, and better, protocol-fit science. Studio will set new benchmarks for trial execution and ultimately advance our mission to enable effective therapies to reach patients faster by reducing trial start-up timelines and cost.”

Medable Studio is available now and part of Medable’s software-as-a-service evidence generation platform that includes eCOA+, Total Consent, Sensors, and Televisit.

Medable, which ranked in the top 8% of software companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000, has deployed its software-as-a-service platform in more than 300 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials in 60 countries, serving more than one million patients and research participants globally. Customers have achieved impressive results – including 200 percent faster enrollment and 50 percent cost reductions. A Tufts CSDD study shows that, on average, decentralized trials can achieve net financial benefits from five to 13 times for Phase II and Phase III trials, equating to roughly $10 million ROI and $39 million ROI for an investment on average of $500K in Phase II and $1.5M in Phase III trials, respectively.

To learn more about Medable Studio, register for a virtual live showcase Tuesday, August 27 at 11am EST. Register here.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to people faster. Its digital clinical trials platform enhances speed, scale, and patient access in clinical research, accelerating medicines for thousands of conditions without treatment or cure. Named a leader in the industry by Everest Group and awarded Best Digital Health Solution by the Galien Foundation, Medable’s platform has been deployed in more than 300 trials in 60 countries and 120 languages, serving more than one million patients globally. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and ranked #398 on the Inc. 5000 in 2023.