Steward Enters into Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement with Orlando Health for Northern Florida Operations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steward Health Care (“Steward” or the “Company”), the country’s largest physician-led, minority-owned, integrated health care system, today announced that it has entered into a binding asset purchase agreement to sell its Northern Florida operations, comprised of Rockledge Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Sebastian River Medical Center, and Steward Medical Group Practices in Northern Florida, to Orlando Health, a private, not-for-profit healthcare organization serving the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. Orlando Health’s qualified bid has been designated as the stalking horse and, subject to the terms of the agreement, Orlando Health’s bid will be subject to higher or better qualified bids received by August 26th, 2024, at which time a bankruptcy court-approved auction may occur.

“The emergence of Orlando Health, a premier health system with extensive operations in and around Florida, as the leading qualified bid committed to purchasing these assets reinforces the attractiveness of these best-in-class assets,” said Mark Rich, President of Steward Health Care. “We look forward to reviewing any additional bids that are received between now and August 26th, and are encouraged by Orlando Health’s vote of confidence in our Northern Florida operations.”

Orlando Health is a 3,487-bed system that includes 17 hospitals, 10 free-standing emergency rooms and 9 Hospital Care at Home programs, with additional facilities under development. In addition, the system also includes skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility under the management of Acadia Healthcare, and more than 375 outpatient facilities that include physician clinics, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care. More than 4,950 physicians, representing more than 100 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 29,000 team members and more than 1,500 physicians.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including Bankruptcy Court and regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the Q4 2024 should Orlando Health emerge as the winning buyer at the auction.

