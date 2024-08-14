2024 NetApp North America Partner Award Winners Named

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the original intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the winners of its North America Partner Awards for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY’24). NetApp’s strategic partnerships aid in providing NetApp products and solutions to solve the business challenges of their joint customers.

The North America Partner Award winners have been instrumental in driving the sales of NetApp’s solutions and services. Each winning partner has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the NetApp portfolio and has proven their ability to provide customers with NetApp’s innovative solutions and services.

“I want to congratulate all the winners of this year’s North America Partner Awards,” said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. “There is a tight correlation between success for our partners and success for our customers. At NetApp, we are proud to work with a talented group of partners that we can rely on to co-sell with us and drive positive outcomes for our customers as they confront the challenges of modernizing their businesses.”

North America Partner Award Winners for NetApp FY’24

North America Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY’24 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories. Winner: World Wide Technology

Distributor of the Year: Winner: TD SYNNEX

Growth Partner of the Year: Winner: General Datatech (GDT)

Flash Partner of the Year: Winner: Computacenter

New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: Winner: CDW

NetApp Keystone ® Partner of the Year: Winner: Insight Enterprises

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Partner of the Year: Winner: World Wide Technology

Cloud Partner of the Year: Winner: AHEAD

Canada Partner of the Year: Winner: CDW Canada

USPS Partner of the Year: Winner: FCN Inc.

SLED Partner of the Year: Winner: CDW-G

DoD Partner of the Year: Winner: World Wide Technology

Intelligence Partner of the Year: Winner: Flywheel Data, LLC

Civilian Partner of the Year: Winner: CTG Federal, LLC

Federal Strategic Programs Partner of the Year: Winner: Red River Technology LLC

Recognizing a unique and strategic approach to Federal programs while driving Federal business growth and significant footprint in key accounts.

Regional Partner Award Winners for FY’24

These awards recognize overall FY’24 revenue, YoY growth, strategic account wins, a significant focus on NetApp solutions, and participation in regional partnership activities.

North Region Partner of the Year: Winner: EchoStor

South Region Partner of the Year: Winner: Tego Data Systems

West Region Partner of the Year: Winner: Trace3



“The ongoing partnership between NetApp and WWT puts us in the perfect position to tackle one of the biggest challenges in modern IT operations—harnessing data for the AI era,” said Bob Olwig, Executive Vice President of Global Partner Alliances at WWT. “Using NetApp technology in our AI Proving Ground, we are able to help clients transform their IT environments to enhance the performance, productivity, and security of their data, regardless of its location. Being recognized for three different NetApp Partner Awards, including the new Artificial Intelligence Innovation category, validates the value we bring to our mutual clients as they explore emerging technology to drive their businesses.”

NetApp provides its partners with the resources, training, support, and access to the expertise they need to solve their customers’ most complex data management challenges and expand their market share with a broader range of cloud-based solutions.

