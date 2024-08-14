Pivotree Announces Strategic Partnership with Shopify to Enhance Enterprise eCommerce Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree''), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced its strategic partnership with Shopify as a technology partner specializing in implementing and migrating enterprise commerce customers to the Shopify platform. This new alliance effective August 9, 2024 aims to enhance the eCommerce landscape by combining Pivotree's expertise in architecting advanced digital solutions with Shopify's leading enterprise commerce platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Shopify to bring cutting-edge eCommerce solutions to our clients," said Kyle Metcalf, CRO of Pivotree. "This partnership leverages the strengths of both companies and underscores our commitment to helping businesses optimize their digital operations, reduce TCO, and achieve remarkable growth."

The collaboration between Pivotree and Shopify is set to deliver seamless, innovative, and scalable solutions to both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) markets. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, this partnership will empower large global brands to confidently transition from their monolithic legacy platforms to the modern, scalable, and more cost effective Shopify platform.

After migrating to Shopify, our joint client Lorex reduced operating costs by eight per cent, achieved record-breaking peak-season sales, simplified business processes, and expanded their market.

"This collaboration with Pivotree aligns perfectly with Shopify’s goal of supporting merchants with an innovative suite of products to meet their ever-changing needs," said Colleen Oates, Director of Partnerships at Shopify. "Together, we can deliver unparalleled value to businesses, providing them with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in today’s digital commerce landscape."

With over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success, Pivotree has built a reputation for delivering innovative and scalable commerce solutions in the enterprise space. Serving over 200 B2B and D2C clients in retail, manufacturing, and distribution, Pivotree is a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of digital commerce and achieve their strategic objectives.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.