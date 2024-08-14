Versa and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Powered SASE Platform to the Public Sector

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Versa’s Public Sector distributor, making its VersaONE™ Universal SASE platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint.

“Forming an alliance with Carahsoft is a critical step for Versa to further integrate our company and extend our reach within the Public Sector space,” said Dan Satinoff, Sr. Director NA Channels at Versa. “Having personally worked with Carahsoft in the past, I know that our collaboration will be beneficial to both of our companies and joint customers as they take advantage of the innovation of our leading Universal SASE solutions.”

Visit with Versa and Carahsoft at TechNet Augusta Aug. 19-22 in Augusta, Ga.

Both Versa and Carahsoft are exhibiting at TechNet Augusta in the Augusta Marriott Convention Center next week and are available to discuss this partnership and these solutions for the Public Sector. To learn more about VersaONE, stop by Versa’s Booth R1123 during the conference expo hours. In addition, visit the Carahsoft team at Booth R2222 to witness two demos of innovative cybersecurity solutions per day at the event.

VersaONE seamlessly integrates networking and security to connect all users, devices, workloads, and networks through a unified platform. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE platform enhances data protection and defends against cyberthreats while delivering an exceptional digital experience. As the cornerstone of Versa’s product portfolio, which includes Unified SASE, SSE, Secure SD-WAN, and Secure SD-LAN, it incorporates Zero Trust security at every edge and utilizes AI for advanced threat detection, network optimization, and real-time response. VersaONE simplifies network management with a unified console, ensures consistent policy enforcement with a unified policy engine, and delivers comprehensive visibility via a unified data lake. The platform offers organizations a robust, adaptive infrastructure that supports global connectivity, reduces complexity, and enhances security.

With Versa’s offerings, users can secure applications and connectivity across their entire enterprise. Additionally, Government agencies can leverage Universal SASE for digital transformation, enabling them to transition to a modern network and reap the operational, financial and security advantages of a fully software-defined services framework.

“As the IT industry rapidly evolves with an increased importance of the cloud and SaaS, the Public Sector is looking for efficient and effective ways to accelerate digital transformation,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to partnering with Versa to enhance Government agencies’ network infrastructure and increase productivity and security within the industry.”

Versa’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or VersaNetworks@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Versa

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc.