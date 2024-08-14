WaveCX Partners With William Mills Agency for Fintech Public Relations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, has been selected to provide public relations services for digital banking product engagement platform, WaveCX.

WaveCX helps financial institutions optimize the use of their digital banking platforms, fostering engagement both internally for employee experience (EX) and externally for customer experience (CX). Banks and credit unions leverage WaveCX’s platform to effortlessly manage and distribute engaging, personalized product demos and marketing content, both within their digital banking services and across their external sites, all while enhancing user experiences with generative search capabilities. Financial institutions report improved utilization and reduction in call center support volumes.

“Following strong market adoption for our solution, we are at a pivotal point in our company’s growth,” said Jon Tvrdik, CEO and founder of WaveCX. “We are excited to collaborate with William Mills Agency to further increase WaveCX’s brand awareness and expand our footprint in the market as we continue to transform how financial institutions manage their employee and customer experiences while realizing greater ROI on their technology investments.”

“Many financial institutions struggle with delivering an outstanding customer experience and face even greater challenges with employee experience and training,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “WaveCX is a dynamic company that is at the forefront of helping financial institutions address these issues head-on and extend the value of their digital banking technology investments.”

About WaveCX

WaveCX is a cutting-edge platform designed to streamline operations and boost customer and employee engagement for financial institutions. With a focus on enabling banks and credit unions to leverage their existing data and drive better outcomes, WaveCX is helping define how FIs think about engagement through the digital channel. For more information, visit wavecx.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit http://www.williammills.com/.