Analytics for Life and CorVista Health Announce the Publication of their Cost Economic Analysis for Non-Invasive Coronary Artery Disease Testing in the Journal of Visualized Experiments

TORONTO & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Analytics for Life, a leading innovator in advanced point-of-care diagnostics, and CorVista Health, pioneers in non-invasive cardiac diagnostics, announced a publication of a new comprehensive cost economic analysis of their non-invasive point-of-care test for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) in the Journal of Visualized Experiments (JoVE).

The CorVista System®, a cutting-edge test for CAD, developed by Analytics for Life, is the world’s first non-invasive solution for evaluating the presence of both CAD and pulmonary hypertension (PH) in symptomatic patients at the initial point-of-care.

The cost economic analysis demonstrates how adopting the CorVista System is economically beneficial and can integrate seamlessly into the current CVD diagnostic workflow. By preventing the loss to follow up that can cause delays in treatment and the progression of the disease, the test offers significant cost savings to the healthcare system. The economic model demonstrates these savings through reduced need for more expensive care, making the CorVista System non-invasive point-of-care test a significant advancement in CAD and PH diagnosis, especially in rural and resource-constrained environments.

CAD is the leading cause of death globally and requires accurate and timely diagnosis to prevent possible ischemic heart disease (IHD). Through non-invasive, stress-free, and cost-effective testing, the CorVista System provides an advanced and unique option compared to traditional diagnostic tests, such as myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) and coronary computed tomographic angiography (CCTA), which require significant capital investment and specialized personnel.

"We believe our innovative approach to acquiring and interpreting physiological signals will revolutionize how coronary artery disease and pulmonary hypertension are diagnosed and managed, ultimately saving lives and reducing healthcare costs," said Jonathan Woodward, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager at Analytics for Life.

"CorVista Health is proud to partner with Analytics for Life to bring the CorVista System to the forefront of cardiac diagnostics and help make cardiac care more accessible and effective for all patients," said Ian Shadforth, Vice President and General Manager at CorVista Health. "Our non-invasive test offers a viable solution for early detection of CAD and PH, particularly in underserved and rural areas where access to traditional imaging technologies is limited.”

About CorVista® System

CorVista System is an Rx-only, non-invasive point-of-care solution that is intended to synchronously collect and apply machine learning to a symptomatic patient's cardiac and hemodynamic signals to predict the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases without the use of radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting, or exercise. Within minutes of the test, the CorVista® Analysis is available in a secure web portal to aid physicians in diagnosing patients with suspected cardiovascular disease, answering important clinical questions to guide better treatment decisions. The CorVista System with CAD and PH Add-Ons has been cleared by the FDA to market within the US. CorVista System is developed and manufactured by Analytics For Life, Inc. and licensed to CorVista Health, Inc.

About Analytics For Life

Analytics 4 Life stands at the forefront of digital health, dedicated to propelling next-generation technologies that revolutionize point-of-care diagnostics. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Analytics For Life specializes in pioneering non-invasive diagnostic solutions for cardiovascular diseases through the CorVista System®. The innovative CorVista System offers a non-invasive, point-of-care solution enabling physicians to assess symptomatic patients for cardiovascular disease without radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting, or exercise. Spearheading its introduction in the United States is our exclusive commercial partner, CorVista Health.

For more information on Analytics For Life, please visit: www.analytics4life.com

About CorVista Health

CorVista Health, Inc. offers the CorVista System platform to transform cardiovascular care and the patient experience. CorVista Health is dedicated to enabling more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular status results in low-resource settings where access to capital-intensive equipment and the qualified specialists needed to operate them may not be available. In this way, the CorVista System is uniquely positioned to advance the quality of care in rural and low-resource settings.

For more information on CorVista Health, please visit: www.corvistahealth.com