Army Awards Hypori a $12 Million Renewal and Expansion Contract to Provide BYOD Capabilities to Army, Army Reserves, and Army National Guard

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypori, the leading cybersecurity SaaS provider enabling bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability and zero-trust access via any mobile device, was awarded a $12 million contract renewal and expansion with the United States Army. As part of the renewed contract, Hypori will continue to provide enterprise mobile BYOD access to service members through Army BYOD with Hypori Halo as well as transition the Army to a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) environment on the Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Amazon Web Service (AWS) GovCloud environment.

"The U.S. Army is committed to leveraging and authorizing secure Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to reduce Army cloud spending on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) deployment models and administrative overhead, so applying this to our BYOD solutions is a logical step toward transforming and modernizing our operations in the U.S. Army," said Leonel Garciga, Army Chief Information Officer (CIO), Department of the Army.

Hypori Halo’s zero-trust virtual BYOD solution provides service members, civilians, and contractors the convenience of easy, one-app access to DoD365 services and the ability to digitally sign documents from their personal smartphone or tablet. Users can be confident that their personal data is inaccessible to the government and is secure against being wiped or seized in the event of a breach or incident. Rigorously tested and proven secure, Hypori Halo preserves user privacy and empowers remote connectivity without requiring a common access card (CAC) or putting sensitive data at risk.

“We’re thrilled to be awarded a new contract with the Army, continuing our participation as a remote workforce capability. This contract underscores our commitment to delivering superior IT solutions for the Army and supporting our nation's defenders. It is a testament to the hard work our team puts forth to ensure a secure and performant capability,” said Hypori President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jared Shepard. “As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, government networks and data must be protected without compromising user privacy. We’re proud to be the mobile BYOD solution provider that meets these critical needs.”

Hypori Halo was approved as an Army enterprise capability in July 2023 and is delivering secure virtual mobility to 50,000 users in the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve. The transition to AWS GovCloud will provide a modernized IT environment that offers the highest level of resiliency, security, and compliance.

About Hypori

