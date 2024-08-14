Red River Named NetApp North America Federal Strategic Programs Partner of the Year for FY’24

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today that it has been named the NetApp Federal Strategic Programs Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Red River’s unique and strategic approach to Federal programs while driving Federal business growth and significant footprint in key accounts in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY’24). The North America Partner Awards winners have exemplified NetApp’s goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across its cloud, flash, and NetApp Keystone® portfolios.

“At NetApp, we are proud to work with a talented group of partners that we can rely on to co-sell with us and drive positive outcomes for our customers as they confront the challenges of modernizing their businesses,” said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. “I want to congratulate Red River on being named Federal Strategic Programs Partner of the Year. Their partnership is integral to NetApp’s success and I look forward to what comes next.”

“Red River is honored to be recognized by NetApp for our collaboration supporting the changing needs of the Federal market,” said Kush Kumar, CRO of Red River. “We believe in the value of technology transformation and work diligently to help our government customers solve complex data and storage challenges to meet mission objectives. This strong partnership with NetApp allows us to bring these solutions to the table with confidence in the outcome.”

About Red River

