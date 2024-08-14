Logi PLAY Returns on September 17th, 2024 - A Global Celebration of Gaming Innovation, Community, and Play

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, invites gamers, partners, and industry professionals worldwide to join Logi PLAY 2024, scheduled for September 17, 2024. Registration is now open for this online and offline event featuring new product reveals, partnership announcements, and exciting community activations.

Logi PLAY 2024 marks Logitech G's biggest celebration of gaming, with events streaming from locations across the globe, including Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Madrid, Sao Paolo, Silicon Valley and many more ensuring gamers everywhere can participate in the excitement.

“ We're incredibly excited to bring the global gaming community together for Logi PLAY 2024,” said Ujesh Desai, General Manager at Logitech G. “ This event is not just a showcase of our latest innovations but a celebration of the passion and creativity of the gaming community that we serve and that drives the industry forward.”

The event underscores Logitech G's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology and fostering a community that thrives on creativity and innovation. Logi PLAY 2024 promises something for everyone, from esports athletes to casual gamers, highlighting the brand's dedication to enhancing the gaming experience.

Event Highlights:

Global Livestream: Join us at one of the physical venues or watch the global livestream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Douyin, and Bilibili.

Join us at one of the physical venues or watch the global livestream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Douyin, and Bilibili. New Product Launches: Be among the first to see the latest product launches from Logitech G and our partners.

Be among the first to see the latest product launches from Logitech G and our partners. Community Engagement: Participate in interactive sessions, giveaways, and more.

Logi PLAY will go live on Logitech G’s official streaming channels, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Douyin, and Bilibili, at 10:00 AM PDT and 7:00 PM CEST.

Following the Logi PLAY 2024 event, Logitech G will continue the celebration with 13 Days of unique deals on bestselling gear from September 17-29 in collaboration with hundreds of creators and selected retailers.

To register for more information, please visit: www.logitechg.com.

About Logitech G

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating. gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)