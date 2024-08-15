MOURI Tech Amplifies Community Impact Through Collaboration with Bold Idea

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOURI Tech, a global leader in enterprise solutions and IT services, is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Bold Idea, a nonprofit organization committed to broadening access to computer science education in under-resourced communities. This partnership underscores MOURI Tech's dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR), reflecting our mission to make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we serve.

“At MOURI Tech, we believe that true leadership extends beyond business success—it’s about uplifting and empowering the communities where we operate. By supporting Bold Idea’s mission to provide pathways for students to access computer science education, we align our CSR efforts with the goal of nurturing the next generation of technology leaders,” said Kishore Yerramreddy, Senior Vice President of Marketing at MOURI Tech. Through this partnership, MOURI Tech will help enhance Bold Idea’s initiatives, including Coding Clubs, mentoring, and real-world learning experiences, ensuring students are equipped for bright futures in the tech industry.

Bold Idea has made a significant impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by engaging students in project-based learning focused on coding, computational thinking, and real-world technology applications. With MOURI Tech’s support, Bold Idea will be able to expand its reach, providing even more young people with the opportunity to explore and excel in technology. “This collaboration with MOURI Tech strengthens our capacity to fulfill our mission and inspires more students to pursue their passions in technology,” said Robyn Brown, Founding CEO of Bold Idea.

About MOURI Tech (https://www.mouritech.com/)

Established in 2005, MOURI Tech is a global enterprise solutions provider, delivering innovative IT services across diverse industries. MOURI Tech's CSR efforts (https://www.mourifoundation.org/) align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), with a focus on quality education, community development, and environmental sustainability.

About Bold Idea (http://www.boldidea.org/)

Bold Idea is a Dallas-based nonprofit that creates equitable access to computer science education in under-resourced communities. Since 2015, Bold Idea has partnered with Dallas ISD and North Texas companies to bring quality computer science education to under-resourced schools. Bold Idea envisions a world where every student has an unobstructed path to a fulfilling career in technology.