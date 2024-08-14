Ikotek Helps Artha France Improve Autonomy for Blind and Visually Impaired People

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ikotek, the USA-headquartered global provider of original design manufacturing (ODM) for IoT, has announced a new partnership with Artha France, a specialist in inventing products for the visually impaired and blind. Artha France, winner of first prize at the Le Concours Lépine 2024, aims to revolutionize the lives of the visually impaired through its technology. Users will be able to gain valuable autonomy through navigating their surroundings safely, able to detect obstacles and people on the street, even confidently returning a handshake with those who greet them.

Under the agreement, Ikotek has developed a new device to assist visually impaired and blind users in navigating the outside world. The device consists of a mini-camera, 3D sensors and audio enablement and is clipped onto the user’s glasses, communicating the user’s 3D environment in haptic language.

The mini-camera connects via USB-C to a lumbar belt worn by the user which communicates the images onto the user’s back via small taps generated by the haptic belt. This provides a tactile perception of the user’s environment thanks to built-in intelligence. The device needed to have a small form factor and adaptable mounting design to enable it to fit onto users’ ordinary glasses frames. Key requirements included high computing power, support for extremely high frame rate video as well as inputs for specific interfaces with specialist sensors.

Ikotek has created a tailored design that utilizes Quectel’s new generation of flagship Android smart module SG885G-WF. This ensures all the features of the final product can be enabled, bringing together the 3D sensors, a microphone, a directional speaker, a USB-C socket and three buttons to control the glasses-mounted device. The device also uses Quectel’s LC76C GNSS module and associated antennas for positioning.

“It has been great to work with Ikotek which really understood our needs to package the mini camera effectively to have a small form factor and accommodate all our required components into the device,” said Rémi du Chalard, Artha France. “We now have an elegant, simple-to-use device that will swiftly become intuitive for our customers to operate. We’re delighted to bring greater autonomy to users.”

With five years of research and development effort put into the system by Artha France, the belt features a battery that can run for up to eight hours at a time and can be worn directly over a layer of clothing. The belt and the camera are supported by the Artha France application which allows users to develop completely new perceptions of their environments, gain autonomy in their travels and improve their day-to-day safety. More than 200 testers have been convinced of the effectiveness of the system, the firm says, reporting that its testers have covered more than 100km autonomously.

“We’re proud to have assisted Artha France in bringing its system to market to help visually impaired and blind people,” said Joe Peterson, CEO, Ikotek. “It has been a stimulating challenge to meet the device’s requirements for small form factor and low weight while also accommodating the 3D sensors, audio components, control buttons and USB-C socket. Ensuring an AI-ready, future-proof device has been developed is a satisfying outcome and we look forward to seeing Artha France customers benefit from this new technology.”

