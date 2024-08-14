Comstock Announces Essential Minerals and IBI Leases at The Hartford

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of two new office leases totaling approximately 11,000 square feet with Essential Minerals Association (“EMA”) and International Business Initiatives (“IBI”) at The Hartford building, located at 3101 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia.

EMA is focused on expanding opportunities within the minerals industry and improving their end-use products. The association advocates for companies that mine or process minerals vital to manufacturing, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, transportation, and technology sectors.

“The Essential Minerals Association is excited to have found a home at The Hartford,” said Chris Greissing, EMA President. “This location provides us with close proximity to downtown D.C., allowing us to advocate the industry’s interests with the federal government and other stakeholders. We very much enjoyed working with the Comstock team throughout the process.”

IBI is a woman-owned small business consulting and training firm committed to providing solutions for challenges faced by governments and companies. They specialize in delivering economic development consulting services aimed at enhancing the quality of life.

The EMA and IBI leases further bolster the already impressive roster of organizations that have established a presence at The Hartford, which is positioned adjacent the Clarendon Station on Metro’s Orange and Silver Lines.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two new tenants to The Hartford,” stated Tim Steffan, Comstock’s Chief Operating Officer. “Their addition enriches the property’s diverse portfolio of corporate tenants and reinforces The Hartford’s reputation as one of the most sought-after office destinations in Arlington.”

