Aspen Technology Partners with Omaha Public Power District to Support 2050 Net Zero Carbon Vision

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) to support the utility’s goal of net zero carbon production by 2050. AspenTech will provide its Digital Grid Management (DGM) software suite to monitor, intelligently schedule and control distributed energy resources (DERs) on OPPD’s grid while maintaining reliability for a population of 885,000 people across 5,000 square miles in the state of Nebraska.

OPPD will use AspenTech OSI Distributed Energy Resource Management System™ across both transmission and distribution operations to plan for and manage DER assets within a single platform. The solution, a key component of AspenTech’s DGM suite, will integrate with AspenTech generation, transmission, advanced distribution management and outage management systems, giving the utility comprehensive real-time control and optimization across its grid.

“As we move toward net zero carbon production by 2050, OPPD sees an exciting opportunity ahead to be a decarbonization leader,” said Doug Peterchuck, Director, Enterprise Operational Technology, OPPD. “Renewable energy can be unpredictable, which is why we need technology that will help us optimize DERs, including flexible loads, with precision and make significant progress toward our clean energy goals – all while ensuring we continue to provide the community with dependable service.”

“Leading utilities like OPPD require a secure, enterprise-grade platform that can meet new demands driven by the energy transition and an expansive customer base,” said Sally Jacquemin, VP and GM, Power and Utilities at AspenTech. “Seamless integrations across AspenTech’s DGM suite give OPPD the transparency and flexibility needed among operational teams to ensure grid resiliency while it drives toward a more sustainable future.”

The selection of AspenTech’s DGM software to support OPPD’s net zero carbon production goals is the latest milestone in a six-year partnership between the companies.

