Veritone Named Global Archive of Record and Exclusive Video Licensing Agent for the NCAA

Veritone announces a multi-year agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to serve as its official global archive of record and exclusive, worldwide footage agent for all NCAA championship content. The agreement leverages Veritone’s advanced AI-powered Digital Media Hub (DMH) platform, including its renowned licensing capabilities, to enhance the storage, management and distribution of the NCAA’s extensive championship media assets. Veritone’s licensing capabilities empower the NCAA to monetize its championship content more effectively across documentary, editorial, advertising and entertainment verticals. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Veritone announces a multi-year agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to serve as its official global archive of record and exclusive, worldwide footage agent for all NCAA championship content. The agreement leverages Veritone’s advanced AI-powered Digital Media Hub (DMH) platform, including its renowned licensing capabilities, to enhance the storage, management and distribution of the NCAA’s extensive championship media assets. Veritone’s licensing capabilities empower the NCAA to monetize its championship content more effectively across documentary, editorial, advertising and entertainment verticals. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to serve as its official global archive of record and exclusive, worldwide footage agent for all NCAA championship content. The agreement will leverage Veritone’s advanced AI-powered Digital Media Hub (DMH) platform, including its renowned licensing capabilities, to enhance the storage, management and distribution of the NCAA’s extensive championship media assets.

Veritone’s AI-powered digital asset management solution, DMH, provides the NCAA a secure, scalable and easily accessible archive for its vast collection of championship content from Division I, II and III women’s and men’s championships. The agreement will help ensure that media from NCAA championships are meticulously cataloged, organized and easily searchable for licensing clients and future use among key stakeholders including NCAA broadcast partners, member institutions, marketing and social media teams.

Veritone’s licensing capabilities empower the NCAA to monetize its championship content more effectively across documentary, editorial, advertising and entertainment verticals. The platform’s AI-driven search and retrieval functions will enable quick identification and licensing of relevant footage, meeting the growing demand for sports content across various media platforms, while also enabling Veritone to manage social media content claiming initiatives and anti-piracy efforts on behalf of the NCAA.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Veritone as our official global archive and footage licensing agent," said Chris Termini, NCAA Managing Director of Championships External Operations. "This collaboration will allow us to preserve and share the rich history of NCAA championships while providing enhanced accessibility and licensing opportunities. Veritone's tech-driven solutions align perfectly with the NCAA’s commitment to innovation and our goal of showcasing the achievements of student-athletes across divisions."

"Our relationship with the NCAA underscores Veritone’s commitment to revolutionizing digital media management in the sports industry," said Ryan Steelberg, president and chief executive officer, Veritone. "Our AI-powered solutions will not only safeguard the NCAA’s historical championship content, but also enhance its value through streamlined management and innovative licensing opportunities."

Veritone has provided a key service in the support of student athletes for over a decade and specializes in name, image and likeness clearances for NCAA video licensees and Corporate Champions and Partners, helping ensure permissions and layers of compliance are properly secured for third-party commercial uses. Student athletes can also access the NCAA library for personal use and to obtain assets for paid, third-party sponsorships and endorsements.

For more information about how Veritone supports the NCAA, please click here. For more information about Veritone’s Digital Media Hub, please click here.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.