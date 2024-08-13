Pacific Defense Announces US Army CMFF Program Team

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Defense, a leading provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, announced their team to compete for the U.S. Army’s CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) program. Led by Pacific Defense, the CMFF team includes state-of-the-art industry technology leaders Thales Defense & Security Inc., BAE, Regal Technology Partners, Palantir and STC, an Arcfield Company.

“Our company is purpose-built to drive the open-systems change the Army needs to take advantage of the commercial technology base and keep pace with the evolving threat,” said Travis Slocumb, CEO of Pacific Defense. “One hundred percent of what we do is modular, open system architecture. That, combined with this carefully curated team, will allow the Army to unlock mission systems’ technical baseline and enable rapid, recurring and affordable innovation.”

The Pacific Defense CMFF team’s layered standards will make it simpler, faster and much less expensive to rapidly introduce new capabilities and commercial technology. The standards will also reduce complex integration challenges, eliminate proprietary interfaces and enable greater competition and reuse. Pacific Defense’s CMFF team brings essential capabilities to address program requirements including ground and aviation platform design and integration, multi-waveform communications, Type 1 cryptographic implementation, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and production at scale.

Pacific Defense is a leader in advancing integrated, open mission systems (C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards and Sensor Open Systems Architecture) for U.S. customers and Five Eyes Alliance countries. The company has invested more than $100M in its MOSA product base – both hardware and software – and has extensive integration experience, including third-party content.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense is a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions development with particular focus on the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) technical standards. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to US and International customers. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.