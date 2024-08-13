SnapLogic and Adobe Celebrate 10 Year Milestone of Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced a decade of collaboration with Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), a leading software provider that is changing the world through digital experiences, that has leveraged the SnapLogic Platform to accelerate the company's data transformation across business functions.

As part of Adobe's mission to change the world through digital experiences, the company has found immense success as it shifted from a downloadable software to a SaaS model as it could provide innovative new products more quickly to its customers via the cloud. With this growth and shift to the cloud, Adobe’s internal developers needed faster access to more data sources and applications for finance, marketing and HR to keep pace with its new customer-facing SaaS business model.

With SnapLogic, Adobe was able to modernize its integration strategy. This included consolidating several platforms into one, empowering line-of-business users to build their own integrations and do so in hours instead of days. Since 2014, SnapLogic has proven to be an important component of Adobe’s data transformation efforts and now supports more Adobe users, manages more integration pipelines, and processes billions of documents and application programming interfaces (APIs) per month.

“Adobe’s mission is to deliver innovative technology that empowers users to bring digital experiences to life,” said Cindy Stoddard, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Adobe. “Over the past decade, SnapLogic has been essential to our success, assisting in creating new workflows, improving existing business processes, and experimenting with new projects within the citizen integration community. We are proud of our close partnership with SnapLogic and excited to explore their generative AI capabilities with the GenAI App Builder.”

SnapLogic is reinventing the modern enterprise by replacing fragmented, legacy infrastructure with connected data sets, automated workflows, and transformative applications. Over the course of its engagement with SnapLogic, Adobe has:

Transformed Customer Relationship Management (CRM) data : Ensured sales and marketing synchronization is updated on a daily basis, incentivizing Adobe customers to preview and use new products on-the-fly based to accelerate their workflows even during peak times.

Ensured sales and marketing synchronization is updated on a daily basis, incentivizing Adobe customers to preview and use new products on-the-fly based to accelerate their workflows even during peak times. Improved marketing offerings : Created more tailored and effective marketing offers through integration pipelines across multiple projects to coordinate customers’ usage with marketing and sales incentives. This provided tremendous business impact, enabling the team to track the effectiveness of their campaigns, refine messaging and enable the sales team with actionable insights.

Created more tailored and effective marketing offers through integration pipelines across multiple projects to coordinate customers’ usage with marketing and sales incentives. This provided tremendous business impact, enabling the team to track the effectiveness of their campaigns, refine messaging and enable the sales team with actionable insights. Re-engineered finance workflows: Streamlined workloads in half, ensuring business and quarterly service level agreements adherence for due diligence reporting. The reduced complexity enabled a better auditing process and dramatically reduced the time it took to compile mission-critical reports for its shareholders.

“SnapLogic is dedicated to providing world class solutions that minimize complexity, remove costs, and speed up the pace of business,” said Gaurav Dhillon, Chairman and CEO of SnapLogic. “We're pleased to be the enterprise integration solution for data, applications, and services to Adobe over a decade of amazing growth and innovation. It's been incredibly satisfying to play our part for an enterprise cloud and AI leader like Adobe. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation and deliver impactful, GenAI driven solutions that power greater value for Adobe.”

To learn more about how SnapLogic is transforming data integration and automation for other leading enterprises, visit www.snaplogic.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate, and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.