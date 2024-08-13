Tekmetric Partners with Affirm to Bring Flexible Payment Options to Auto Repair Shops

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, is announcing an expanded partnership with Tekmetric, a leading automotive repair shop management solution empowering auto repair businesses nationwide. Now, the thousands of auto repair shops that use Tekmetric’s platform, powered by Stripe Connect, can offer their customers the ability to pay over time with Affirm for online and in person auto repair services.

These auto repair shops can add Affirm as a payment option with just a few simple clicks. By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved customers can split the total cost of their purchase into monthly or biweekly payments, for as low as 0% APR. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront, as Affirm never charges late or hidden fees.

“ Our partnership with Affirm allows our partner shops to improve customer satisfaction by offering flexible payment plans, and to drive higher repair order values and loyalty through versatile payment choices,” said Sunil Patel, Founder and CEO of Tekmetric. “ Together, we are pioneering a new era in the auto repair industry, delivering innovative solutions that can drive efficiency, increase profitability, and provide extraordinary customer experiences.”

“ Consumers increasingly expect payment flexibility at checkout, with a recent Affirm survey revealing that more than half of respondents have used or would use ‘buy now, pay later’ options,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “ By partnering with Tekmetric, we can help the auto repair shops leveraging their platform meet this consumer demand and accelerate revenue growth.”

Tekmetric joins Affirm’s network of 292,000 retail partners, including Amazon, Casper, Newegg, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, Priceline, American Airlines and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can help drive overall sales, increase average order value, and reach new customers.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric, a leading auto repair technology company, improves auto repair shops through the relentless pursuit of innovation. Tekmetric’s cloud-based shop management solution, including a shop management system, integrated payments, technology integrations, and real-time data, empowers auto repair shops nationwide. With Tekmetric, shop owners can create transparency, enhance productivity, increase profitability, and deliver a superior customer experience for vehicle owners. For more information, visit www.tekmetric.com

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Law license 60DBO-111681.

AFRM-F