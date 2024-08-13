MAFCU Selects Spiral to Boost Community Impact and Member Savings Through Everyday Banking

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Mid-Atlantic Federal Credit Union (MAFCU), a leading Maryland-based credit union renowned for its community support and charitable giving. This partnership will enable MAFCU to amplify its members' financial well-being and increase community support while amplifying member engagement and growing deposits through new personalized digital experiences. Members will be able to donate through a newly established online Giving Center and turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact.

MAFCU's new Giving Center will enable members and businesses to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts. Through this innovative Giving Center, members can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes. In addition, MAFCU will be integrating Spiral's Everyday Impact™ later this year, empowering its members to round up their everyday purchases to help save for their future and support their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and nonprofits.

"We pride ourselves in helping our members achieve their financial goals and make a positive impact on their communities," said Sergio Gagliardi, SVP & Chief Operating Officer at MAFCU. "Adding Spiral will make it that much easier for our members to grow their savings and make a difference in the areas that matter most to them."

By integrating with Spiral, MAFCU will drive awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to local and national nonprofits, expand its offering for local nonprofits, and attract more nonprofit businesses to create positive change in its community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

"MAFCU has a strong history of giving back to its community and providing the best service and solutions to its members," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "Our team is proud to help more credit unions personalize their digital banking experience in ways that help improve the financial well-being of their members and attract a new generation of members," he added.

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning personalized banking platform that enables credit unions and banks to grow deposits and attract new account holders through financial wellness and community impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can positively impact the lives of their account holders and their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives and positively impact their communities.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech serial entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Mid-Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1968, MAFCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Montgomery County, Maryland. MAFCU’s volunteer Board of Directors and professional management team work hard to ensure MAFCU is "better than your bank" and help every member achieve their financial goals. To learn more about MAFCU, visit https://www.mafcu.org/.