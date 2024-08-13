Valer Partners with Clearwave to Boost Healthcare Practice Revenue & Productivity

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valer, an industry-leading prior authorization automation technology, today announces a strategic partnership with Clearwave, patient revenue platform™ provider for high-growth healthcare practices. This collaboration will help reduce staffing burdens and costs by automating prior authorizations and patient intake for provider organizations.

Scheduling and registration are where patients form first impressions of their provider organization, so those processes must be fast and simple. Insurance eligibility, coverage verification, and prior authorization approvals are all part of patient access for many treatments, procedures, and equipment provisions. From a patient acquisition, retention and collections standpoint, it’s imperative that practices get these touchpoints right if they want to boost profits and productivity while providing top-line patient care.

When used together, Valer and Clearwave are designed to speed and simplify patient intake, reducing staff requirements, expenses, and avoidable errors that lead to rescheduling, claims denials, and revenue write-offs. For Valer clients, the partnership will automate otherwise costly, repetitive, error-prone manual processes.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce our partnership with Clearwave,” states Dr. Steve Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Valer. “It’s a great opportunity for our teams to provide healthcare organizations with best-in-class solutions to speed and simplify some of the most manual and tedious processes in healthcare. Together, we’re giving healthcare organizations more time and resources to focus on what matters most – patient care.”

Valer’s ultimate vision is to eliminate the burdens of manual processes that currently inundate today’s healthcare system. Strategic partnerships play a critical role in meeting that objective and helping patients receive the care they need and deserve.

“This partnership with Valer offers another layer of automation that practices can use to overcome the staffing and profit challenges they face today,” says Mike Lamb, Chief Executive Officer of Clearwave. “Our Patient Revenue Platform is designed to enable practices to grow revenue, optimize staff workloads and accelerate patient acquisition and retention. Valer complements our robust self-service and automated solutions with technology that automates prior authorization submission, status checking, and verification. Working in tandem, we’re giving provider organizations unparalleled visibility to improve patient access and recoup lost revenue.”

Valer works with a variety of partners to put the best solutions in the hands of healthcare providers. To learn more or become a Valer partner, visit valer.health/partners.

About Valer

Founded in 2012, Valer® provides a premium solution for speeding and simplifying prior authorization management for hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and other healthcare settings. With software customized for each client’s workflow and EHR, Valer enables users to automatically submit, verify, and manage prior authorizations for all payer plans from a single platform. Recognized as a 2024 AVIA Marketplace Top Prior Authorization Company, Valer improves staff productivity, financial performance, and patient satisfaction. Valer is Built Around You. For more information, visit valer.health.

About Clearwave

Clearwave is the Patient Revenue Platform™ for High-Growth Practices. Clearwave provides a purpose-built platform turbo-charged to enable practices to grow revenue, increase point-of-service collections and accelerate patient acquisition and retention. Specialty healthcare practices use Clearwave to enhance patient self-scheduling, streamline patient registration and intake, automate patient communications and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice alike through real-time, multi-factor eligibility™ verification. At the core, Clearwave is committed to superior client onboarding and ongoing client success with an unsurpassed client-partner relationship through clearwaveCARE. Unlock your practice’s growth potential with Clearwave today, www.clearwaveinc.com.