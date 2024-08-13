Soteria and Panther Enter into Strategic Partnership to Defend Clients from Cyber Threats

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soteria, a leading cybersecurity services company, today announced a strategic partnership for its Managed Detection and Response line of business, partnering with next generation Security Information Event Management (SIEM) provider Panther.

Panther is a cloud-native SIEM that accelerates threat detection, response, and investigations to make security teams smarter and faster than adversaries. Soteria customers can now leverage the next generation capabilities of the Panther platform while offloading time and resource intensive security tasks to the cybersecurity expertise of Soteria’s Detection and Response Team.

"Soteria Defense Managed Detection and Response services protect organizations across the globe. Together, Soteria and Panther provide an easy path for customers to use their security data to take decisive action and reduce their cyber risk, 24 hours a day. Panther allows us to deliver a Managed SIEM solution in a way that aligns with our security values, and we are very excited to bring this to market,” said Paul Ihme, Co-Founder & Managing Principal at Soteria. "This partnership levels up our capabilities and in turn, our ability to deliver our mission– providing safe passage for our clients so they can remain focused on delivering their missions."

Soteria is dedicated to improving cybersecurity outcomes, preventing cyber incidents before they happen, and providing organizations with business-critical cybersecurity services. Soteria Defense MDR is a leading cybersecurity monitoring and response service that defends clients from cyber-attack, spanning endpoints, cloud platforms, identity providers, and more.

Panther’s next-generation, cloud native SIEM platform delivers code-driven detection and response at petabyte scale without the overhead or cost of traditional SIEMs. Detections-as-code lets security teams code, test, and deploy detection rules in Python, using CI/CD for streamlined collaboration and enhanced reliability. This approach to detection engineering aligns directly with the approach and philosophy Soteria has helped pioneer.

Now businesses can prioritize the areas that matter most for their mission, using Panther as a cost-effective basis of their security program, and Soteria’s Managed Detection and Response service for 24x7 coverage with real-time response to cyberthreats.

"Panther welcomes Soteria into the strategic partnership family, where our combined efforts will help customers globally adopt our partnered solutions," said Andrew Dooley, Head of Partnerships at Panther.

"Since day one, Soteria’s services capabilities, detection-as-code approach, and exceptional cybersecurity focus stood out as an ideal fit for our clients. We could not be happier to partner with Soteria and bring our enhanced capabilities to the wider market. The result is increased security coverage, reduced cyber risk, and clients avoiding the budget-busting that generally takes place with legacy SIEMs. Paul and the team at Soteria are champions of detection-as-code, and their approach to MDR is ideal for Panther and our customers."

Panther’s mission is to make security monitoring fast, flexible, and scalable for all security teams. They are leading the evolution of security operations, helping security teams overcome the challenges of detection and response at scale.

About Soteria

Soteria's leadership and security professionals have held leading positions in private industries, state governments, and federal intelligence communities, having defended thousands of client environments and shaping deep expertise in cybersecurity. With this combination of technical expertise and industry-specific insight, Soteria provides tailored cybersecurity services spanning pre-breach consulting, incident response, and managed security services.