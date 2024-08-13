Sixt Portugal Drives Revenue with New Pricing Strategy Powered by Gurobi

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, has partnered with LTPLabs to help Sixt Portugal, a leading car rental company in Europe, achieve an estimated 2–8% annual increase in revenue per car.

Having experienced rapid growth since opening in 2015, Sixt’s Portuguese franchise sought the guidance of LTPLabs, a boutique management consultancy company and Gurobi partner, to optimize their pricing strategy.

“ The bigger we got, the more difficult and important it became to have the right approach to pricing and fleet allocation,” says Tiago Constante, Pricing and Fleet Rotation Manager at Sixt.

Constante’s team worked with LTPLabs to develop a mixed-integer programming model that allows the company to holistically manage their prices while accounting for several key constraints, including overall fleet capacity, target on-rents, and price orders.

This model forms the foundation of Sixt’s custom platform, which is powered by Gurobi’s solver and allows Sixt to react almost immediately to price and occupancy rate variations.

“ This system has allowed us to make better decisions because we have more data and better organized information that is already filtered,” says Constante.

Gurobi is proud to partner with LTPLabs to provide innovative solutions that help businesses like Sixt Portugal leverage the power of mathematical optimization.

“ The success of Sixt Portugal not only showcases the potential of mathematical optimization, but also the transformative impact of our partnership with LTPLabs,” says Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi.

To learn more about how Gurobi and LTPLabs have helped Sixt Portugal improve their pricing strategies, read the full case study.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.