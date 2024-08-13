John Hancock and Ethos Collaborate to Offer Simple Term with Vitality and a Return of Premium Rider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Hancock and Ethos have joined forces to offer John Hancock Simple Term with Vitality through Ethos. This simplified term life insurance product provides customers with generous Return of Premium (ROP) benefits and the ability to earn John Hancock Vitality rewards and discounts, all with a 100 percent instant underwriting decision.

Ethos has built one of the most advanced technology platforms with one of the strongest product portfolios in the industry. It offers customers and agents a seamless experience and streamlines the life insurance purchasing process.

"We are excited about this new distribution relationship with Ethos, enabling us to reach a broader customer base with our Simple Term product and providing access to the unique John Hancock Vitality PLUS Program," says Michelle Dauphinais, Vice President and Head of Distribution at John Hancock.

John Hancock Simple Term with Vitality and ROP offers agents an instant, hassle-free way to protect a wider range of families and help meet their life insurance needs.

"This product offers premier ROP coverage, offering up to a 100% return of premiums paid by the end of the 25- and 30-year level-term periods.1 With Simple Term with Vitality, customers automatically receive John Hancock Vitality PLUS, which offers rewards for healthy behaviors, such as the opportunity to earn an Apple Watch® for as little as $25 plus tax with regular exercise2, premium cashback of up to 15 percent annually3, discounts from retailers, and other valuable perks," says Fred DeMinico, Vice President and Head of Sales at John Hancock.

"Ethos is proud to collaborate with John Hancock on the first ROP product we've offered," said Erin Lantz, Chief Revenue Officer of Ethos. "Agents have been asking for it, and now, not only are we delivering a cutting-edge agent experience with a first-rate product portfolio, we are doing it with one of the most trusted partners in the life insurance industry. We couldn't be more excited to bring this product to our market together."

John Hancock Simple Term with Vitality and ROP became available to select Ethos partners' agents beginning in July 2024. Organizations interested in this ROP product can contact nick.taylor@getethos.com.

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes, without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. To learn more, visit ethoslife.com.