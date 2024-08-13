John Hancock and Ethos Collaborate to Offer Simple Term with Vitality and a Return of Premium Rider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Hancock and Ethos have joined forces to offer John Hancock Simple Term with Vitality through Ethos. This simplified term life insurance product provides customers with generous Return of Premium (ROP) benefits and the ability to earn John Hancock Vitality rewards and discounts, all with a 100 percent instant underwriting decision.
Ethos has built one of the most advanced technology platforms with one of the strongest product portfolios in the industry. It offers customers and agents a seamless experience and streamlines the life insurance purchasing process.
"We are excited about this new distribution relationship with Ethos, enabling us to reach a broader customer base with our Simple Term product and providing access to the unique John Hancock Vitality PLUS Program," says Michelle Dauphinais, Vice President and Head of Distribution at John Hancock.
John Hancock Simple Term with Vitality and ROP offers agents an instant, hassle-free way to protect a wider range of families and help meet their life insurance needs.
"This product offers premier ROP coverage, offering up to a 100% return of premiums paid by the end of the 25- and 30-year level-term periods.1 With Simple Term with Vitality, customers automatically receive John Hancock Vitality PLUS, which offers rewards for healthy behaviors, such as the opportunity to earn an Apple Watch® for as little as $25 plus tax with regular exercise2, premium cashback of up to 15 percent annually3, discounts from retailers, and other valuable perks," says Fred DeMinico, Vice President and Head of Sales at John Hancock.
"Ethos is proud to collaborate with John Hancock on the first ROP product we've offered," said Erin Lantz, Chief Revenue Officer of Ethos. "Agents have been asking for it, and now, not only are we delivering a cutting-edge agent experience with a first-rate product portfolio, we are doing it with one of the most trusted partners in the life insurance industry. We couldn't be more excited to bring this product to our market together."
John Hancock Simple Term with Vitality and ROP became available to select Ethos partners' agents beginning in July 2024. Organizations interested in this ROP product can contact nick.taylor@getethos.com.
About Ethos
Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes, without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. To learn more, visit ethoslife.com.
1. The Return of Premium (ROP) rider allows for a return of a portion of the premiums at the end of the level term period or earlier if the policy is terminated prior to that point. The ROP benefit will generally begin by year 2 and the percentage of premiums available to be returned increases gradually over the term duration to a maximum of 100% at the end of the level term period. The ROP Rider is only available for term durations 25 and 30 and only for standard or preferred non-smoker risk classes. There is an additional cost for this rider.
2. Apple Watch program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Apple Watches ordered through John Hancock Vitality may not be shipped to addresses in Guam. Once you become a Vitality PLUS member and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR), you can order Apple Watch by electronically signing, at checkout, a Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group, for the retail price of the watch. After an initial payment of $25 plus tax, over the next two years, monthly out-of-pocket payments are based on the number of Standard Workouts (10,000 to 14,999 steps) and Advanced Workouts (15,000 steps) or the applicable Active Calorie or heart rate thresholds. The step counts required for Standard and Advanced Workouts are reduced for members beginning at age 71+. One-time upgrade fees plus taxes apply if you choose (GPS + Cellular) versions of Apple Watch, larger watch case sizes, and certain bands and case materials. For more information, please visit JohnHancock.com. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved.
3. Premium refunds for the Simple Term product are based on factors like underwriting, the terms of the policy, and the level of the insured's participation in the John Hancock Vitality program.
The John Hancock Simple Term product is not available in New York.
Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states. Some riders may have additional fees and expenses associated with them.
Policy issuance is not guaranteed as any life insurance purchase is subject to completion of an application and underwriting approval by John Hancock.
Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.
John Hancock insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.
