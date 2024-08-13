Porto's Bakery & Café Partners with Tillster to Enhance Digital Ordering Experience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porto's Bakery & Café, a beloved family-owned bakery with a rich tradition of crafting delicious pastries, cakes, sandwiches & more, announced today its partnership with Tillster, a leader in digital ordering technology. This collaboration aims to enhance the digital ordering experience for Porto's guests, further streamlining operations and expanding guest engagement.

Founded in 1976 by Rosa Porto, Porto’s Bakery & Café has grown from humble beginnings to become a Southern California iconic destination, renowned for its delectable Cuban pastries and cakes. With six locations across Southern California and a highly anticipated seventh location coming to Downtown Disney in Anaheim in 2025, Porto’s Bakery & Café serves over 2 million guests a month and has earned numerous accolades, including being voted the Best Bakery in the Southland by the Los Angeles Times. Porto’s also ships the most popular pastries and cakes directly to fans nationwide through its growing e-commerce offering, Porto's Bake at Home.

Tillster, with its extensive expertise in digital ordering solutions, is set to revolutionize Porto’s Bakery & Café’s online ordering system, making it easier and more convenient for customers to place orders from any device, anywhere, and at any time. By simplifying the ordering process and improving customer engagement, Tillster aims to further solidify Porto’s Bakery & Café’s position as a leader in the bakery industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tillster to enhance our digital ordering capabilities," said Raul Porto, CEO of Porto’s Bakery & Café. "As we continue to grow and expand our reach, it's crucial for us to provide our guests with a seamless and convenient ordering experience. Tillster's innovative technology will enable us to better serve our guests while staying true to our commitment to quality and excellence."

Perse Faily, CEO of Tillster, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "For decades, customers of Porto’s Bakery & Café have come back over and over again due to the incredible customer experience. We’re honored to help further that legacy through Tillster’s enhanced digital ordering capabilities, enabling best-in-class service both in the bakery and on guests’ devices. Our deep expertise and experience driving impactful digital transformation in the food and beverage space will mean more streamlined operations, stronger sales and an even better customer experience for Porto’s guests.”

The partnership between Porto’s Bakery & Café and Tillster underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By harnessing the power of technology, Porto’s Bakery & Café aims to elevate the customer experience and continue its legacy of providing delicious pastries and cherished moments for generations to come.

For more information about Porto’s Bakery & Café, please visit www.portosbakery.com. For inquiries about Tillster and its digital ordering solutions, please visit www.tillster.com.

Tillster is the global leader in powering digital ordering, delivery, couponing and loyalty solutions, across web, app, kiosk and call center platforms. The company empowers restaurant brands looking to increase revenue, achieve operational efficiencies, and better engage guests. Enabling nearly 50 million digital orders per year, it offers the added dimension of integrated marketing and data mining, including proprietary AI and machine-learning tool. With teams in North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC, Tillster serves more than 100 global and regional brands, including Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, Godfather’s Pizza, Jollibee and Pollo Campero. For more information, please visit http://www.tillster.com.