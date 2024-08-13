Innovive Announces Strategic Partnership With Dr. Marcel Perret-Gentil of PLAVS to Enhance and Expand Innovive+ Vivarium Services in the US, Globally

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovive, LLC is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Dr. Marcel Perret-Gentil, the founder and President of Perret-Gentil Laboratory Animal Veterinary Services (PLAVS). This collaboration will significantly expand and enhance Innovive+ Vivarium Services across the United States, Central America, and South America.

"We're excited about our partnership with PLAVS," said Sarah Anderson-Jenkins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Innovive. "PLAVS's extensive range of services, including but not limited to facility design, attending veterinarian services, IACUC services, and AAALAC international accreditation preparation, will greatly enhance the support we offer to our clients across the globe. This collaboration enables us to provide a more integrated and thorough approach to laboratory animal care and facility management."

Innovive+ Vivarium Services combine the benefits and convenience of the Innovive IVC racking and disposable caging products with year-round in-facility animal care. Innovive offers tailored support to further clients' scientific discovery, relieving them of the operational burden and allowing researchers to focus on delivering their mission—the science.

"Joining forces with Innovive is a significant step forward for PLAVS," said Dr. Marcel Perret-Gentil. "This partnership allows us to leverage Innovive's cutting-edge technology with PLAVS comprehensive support services, providing our clients unparalleled care and facility management solutions. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the research community's evolving needs and drive scientific advancements."

About Innovive: Founded in 2004, Innovive, LLC is an industry leader serving the global laboratory research market by providing innovative animal racking, disposable caging, and support services. Innovive enables accelerated science by eliminating the stress and complexity of a washroom. Innovive’s technology allows for fast scalability of research operations while reducing capital expenditures, space requirements, and labor. Innovive is proud of its superior customer service, reliable and vetted supply chains, and its reduced dependency on third parties by utilizing established partnerships with Innocycle (for recycling) and NextBeam (for sterilization). The company applies sustainability principles in the manufacturing, distribution, use, and disposal of its products. To learn more about the unique products and breadth of services, visit innovive.com.