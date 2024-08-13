In Partnership With AEG Presents, VENU Celebrates Grand Opening of Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs With Sold-Out Performances and Special Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs officially opened its doors this past weekend with a sold-out, three-night celebration that left a lasting mark on the city’s vibrant music scene. Hosted by VENU in partnership with AEG Presents, the grand opening event drew over 24,000 attendees, delivering an unforgettable experience filled with world-class performances, special recognitions, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Historic Recognition at the Grand Opening

A highlight of the weekend was the presentation of the prestigious Spirit of the Springs award to Ryan Tedder and Zach Filkins by Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. This esteemed award, given annually, honors individuals for their notable achievements and lifelong contributions to the city. Tedder and Filkins, known for their deep ties to Colorado Springs, were celebrated for their ongoing commitment to the community and their outstanding success as members of the GRAMMY-winning band OneRepublic.

Mayor Mobolade expressed his pride in presenting the award, stating, “Ryan and Zach have launched one of the most successful pop-rock bands of the 21st century and have truly taken the spirit of Colorado Springs onto international success. Our city is proud to be connected to their story as they inspire people from across the globe, and it was a special evening to have them play in the city where it all started in front of a crowd 8,000 people enjoying the incredible sights and sounds of the new Ford Amphitheater.”

A Weekend of Stellar Performances

The grand opening festivities kicked off on August 6th with a special soft opening event featuring performances by School of Rock, The Colorado Springs Philharmonic, and country music star Phil Vassar. The excitement continued through the weekend as MAGIC GIANT and OneRepublic took the stage, delivering electrifying performances that captivated the audience. The amphitheater’s inaugural celebration concluded each night with a dazzling fireworks display, lighting up the Colorado Springs sky in a fitting finale to an unforgettable weekend.

“The opening of Ford Amphitheater marks a new era in live entertainment for Colorado Springs,” said JW Roth, Founder and Chairman of VENU. “This weekend’s events were a testament to the power of music in bringing people together. We are beyond thrilled to have launched this venue with such a momentous occasion and look forward to many more memorable nights ahead.”

A New Destination for Live Entertainment

The Ford Amphitheater, an 8,000-seat open-air venue, is poised to become a premier destination for live music enthusiasts nationwide. Owned by VENU and operated in partnership with leading concert promoter AEG Presents, the amphitheater represents a significant investment in both the arts and the community.

“With the overwhelming response and success of 3 sold out shows with OneRepublic opening weekend, Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is set to redefine the live music experience and is the future of live entertainment in the region,” said Brent Fedrizzi from AEG Presents.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Notes Live, Inc., dba Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU”), founded by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is a live entertainment company dedicated to creating luxury venues that prioritize experience and ambiance. As a dynamic house of brands, VENU encompasses Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, Notes Eatery, the Ford Amphitheater, and Sunset Amphitheaters. With established entertainment campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, VENU is also expanding with new locations in Oklahoma and Texas, featuring venue seating capacities ranging from 12,500 to 20,000. For more information, visit venu.live.