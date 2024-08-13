Forvis Mazars joins forces with Financial Executives International

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forvis Mazars, LLP, ranked among the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, today announces a new strategic collaboration with Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders. FEI adds Forvis Mazars to their esteemed Strategic Partner program.

The Strategic Partner program allows FEI members to form relationships and gain access to deeper insights from Forvis Mazars. The Strategic Partner program is limited to companies and firms with the select capabilities and skill sets to serve dynamic global businesses.

“I’m excited to welcome Forvis Mazars as a Strategic Partner,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, president and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. “Forvis Mazars has shown incredible momentum through the recent formation of their global network. They are strategic consultants to some of the world’s largest companies and I look forward to the global insights that the team at Forvis Mazars will bring to our membership.”

“Our team is thrilled to be a Strategic Partner of FEI,” said Matt Wood, commercial products U.S. national industry leader for Forvis Mazars. “We are excited to work with the FEI team to share the insights and thought leadership that we have developed by working with top-tier clients, including many with an international presence. We also look forward to connecting with the strong FEI membership to gain valuable perspectives that we can leverage to better serve our own clients.”

Billy Parker, technology and services U.S. national industry leader for Forvis Mazars, also added, “We are committed to working with finance and operations leaders to drive their companies’ performance through our deep industry-led experience. Becoming a Strategic Partner with FEI perfectly aligns to our commitment to deliver impact for the largest, most complex organizations across industries.”

Forvis Mazars shook up the accounting and consulting industry in June with the launch of its new global network, which comprises more than 40,000 professionals operating in over 100 countries and territories.

About Forvis Mazars, LLP

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Forvis Mazars Global Limited is a leading global professional services network. The network operates under a single brand worldwide, with just two members: Forvis Mazars, LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. Visit forvismazars.com/global to learn more.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management, with members who hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.