City of Houston Launches Initiative with Daikin to Equip Homes with Advanced Air Conditioning and Heating Solutions, Providing More Comfort and Energy Efficiency for Homeowners

WALLER, Texas & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) announced a new collaboration with the City of Houston to install up to 30 high efficiency, horizontal discharge, inverter FIT Heat Pumps units over the next three years. These units will be provided to low-to-moderate-income households, including many seniors over 62, in homes renovated through the Housing and Community Development Department’s Home Repair Program. Daikin is launching this collaboration during the company’s 100th year anniversary and National Air Condition Appreciation Days.

Adding to the momentous news, Mayor John Whitmire declared today as 'Daikin Air Conditioning Appreciation Day' in Houston, in honor of the company’s dedication to sustainability and community well-being.

“The City thanks Daikin for this collaboration. Houstonians, especially seniors, must have the resources to stay comfortable during extreme temperatures. This partnership reflects our dedication to caring for the well-being of our community,” said City of Houston Mayor Whitmire.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Houston to launch this program that can directly advance their vision for decarbonization and increasing grid resiliency through higher efficiency,” said CEO Satoru Akama. “Through this program, Homeowners will have a premium system that will not only provide comfort but save on their monthly bills and do so in a way that lowers site emissions of CO2 compared to traditional, non-inverter systems. At Daikin, we are focused on changing the culture of air conditioning in North America and are looking forward to having a direct impact in our hometown.”

The new Daikin units will provide homeowners with high quality, premium systems that offer internet connectivity for remote monitoring and control. The installations will coincide with the department’s Home Repair Program reconstruction plans, ensuring that the units are integrated into renovated homes, making a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

“Daikin’s generosity is truly commendable, and we look forward to installing these advanced systems into the newly renovated homes through our Home Repair Program,” said Assistant Director Cedrick LaSane, City of Houston Housing and Community Development Single Family program.

This initiative aims to improve the quality of life while building more sustainable and resilient communities.

City of Houston Council Member Sallie Alcorn added, “Through these new energy-efficient solutions, Daikin is helping the city promote a more sustainable environment for our community, and we are thankful for their example of how public-private partnerships can make a positive difference in society.”

Information about the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Home Repair Program can be found at: www.houstontx.gov/housing/home-repair.html.

This announcement comes during Air Conditioning Appreciation Days, which runs from July 3 until August 15 to recognize and celebrate modern air conditioners. The City and Daikin both recognize the need for not only new units for Houstonians but technology that can aid citywide efforts to improve infrastructure demand.

Throughout this time, Daikin recommends homeowners and facilities to clean filters, schedule maintenance checkups and learn about the latest technologies that are designed to lower energy usage.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® brand and Quietflex brands products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

To learn more about Daikin or the company’s innovative product portfolio visit: www.northamerica-daikin.com/. Information about the City of Houston’s Home Repair Program can be found at: www.houstontx.gov/housing/home-repair.html.