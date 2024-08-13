Good Measures and Point32Health Partner to Deliver Transformative Food as Medicine Program

CANTON, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Measures and Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, have partnered to bring personalized nutrition coaching to eligible commercial Harvard Pilgrim members to help lose weight and to prevent and manage diet-related diseases. The Good Measures Program offers individual sessions with registered dietitians and access to the Good Measures app, including online classes, personalized food recommendations, and food tracking. The opt-in program includes tailored support to members who are taking or considering taking GLP-1 prescription medications. To date, more than 600 members have enrolled in the program which launched in May.

“Six of ten adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, and poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are key lifestyle risks for chronic disease,” said Raj Hazarika, vice president and commercial chief medical officer for Point32Health. “Good Measures is a nutrition-focused, optional program for members who are interested in preventing or managing a health condition or needing support to achieve their health and lifestyle goals.”

Eligible Harvard Pilgrim members who choose to participate in the program receive:

Nutrition Counseling: Members are paired with a Good Measures registered dietitian coach who provides personalized nutrition counseling based on their health conditions and goals, lifestyle, and food preferences. Members check in with their coach by phone, app messaging, or texting to get support and advice for eating well and staying active.

Personalized Support and Program Management: The Good Measures technology generates condition management plans to support nutrition responsive conditions that are culturally relevant, with easy-to-prepare foods the member enjoys. The program offers bi-lingual support and education.

Ongoing Feedback and Goal Setting: The Good Measures app provides feedback on food choices and helps guide members on their health journey with goal setting and tracking tools. Members can join online classes, access articles, and receive tailored meal and snack suggestions and recipe recommendations.

“We are pleased to bring this invaluable nutrition benefit to eligible Harvard Pilgrim commercial members,” said Donna K. Lencki, CEO of Good Measures. “The Good Measures approach of combining digital technology with personalized clinical nutrition coaching is engaging, easy for members to access, and impactful by delivering meaningful health outcomes. Our tailored clinical support sets members up for success by adopting a balanced and sustainable nutrition pattern for long-term benefit.”

All Harvard Pilgrim Health Care fully insured adult members (18 and over) in both group and individual commercial plans are eligible to participate in this optional program. For Harvard Pilgrim Health Care self-insured accounts, program eligibility and benefits may vary by employer, plan, and state. No cost sharing is applied for participating members and members do not need a referral to participate. This program provides opportunities to keep members’ out-of-pocket costs lower while contributing to overall improved health.

For more information, visit harvardpilgrim.goodmeasures.com, or call 1-800-407-0399.

In addition, Point32Health and Good Measures recently announced a collaboration with Cambridge Health Alliance Accountable Care Organization to offer a food prescription and nutrition coaching program to eligible Tufts Health Together members. This initiative is designed to support members who have or are at risk of a diet-related disease due to food insecurity.

Point32Health recently received its full health equity accreditation through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for both Tufts Health Public Plans and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care commercial plans. The organization’s health equity vision is that all people have the opportunity to attain their full health potential, and no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or any other socially defined circumstances.

