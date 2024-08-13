Headspace Releases Free Mental Health Resources For Those Navigating Fertility Challenges in Partnership with Spring Fertility

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Headspace, the world’s most accessible and comprehensive mental health platform, released new, free mental health resources in partnership with Spring Fertility, a premier network of fertility clinics, for those navigating challenges on the road to conception.

One in eight couples struggle to conceive, and 42% of Americans have either sought fertility treatment themselves or know someone who has. As awareness around fertility challenges becomes more widespread, many are left to navigate an isolating and emotional journey with minimal resources. From the financial burden to physical demands and an emotional rollercoaster for many, the stress of going through a fertility journey can deeply impact an individual’s and family’s mental health.

The National Institute of Health found that 25-60% of people experiencing fertility challenges report psychiatric symptoms with heightened levels of anxiety and depression significantly higher than controls. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the resulting state-by-state pullbacks on in vitro fertilization (IVF) access and other reproductive rights, many people report feeling even greater symptoms of depression and anxiety.

“After my third miscarriage, it was incredibly tough not to fall into a sea of self-blame and regret. I began to mourn the loss of my dream of becoming a mother and having the family I once envisioned. The self-blame was crippling,” said Rosie Acosta, Headspace Meditation & Mindfulness Teacher. “Needing a break from the merry-go-round of guilt, confusion and negative self-talk, I decided to lean into uncertainty and discomfort and become friends with the normally isolating emotions. Through mindfulness and meditation, I was able to ground myself in the present to let go of resentment, grief, and heartbreak associated with my fertility journey. We developed this collection in partnership with leading mental health experts and fertility specialists to help others going through similar experiences.”

In response to growing demand for fertility-centered mental health resources, Headspace partnered with fertility experts from Spring Fertility to create “Support For Your Fertility Journey.” The new content collection features guided meditations and mindfulness exercises, audio conversations, and a docu-style video series with practical insights on:

Listening to the mind and body : Learn mindfulness and compassion techniques to help cultivate trust in your body and tenderness for your journey.

: Learn mindfulness and compassion techniques to help cultivate trust in your body and tenderness for your journey. Coping with feelings of isolation : Discover ways to navigate loneliness and isolation while remembering you are part of a shared human experience.

: Discover ways to navigate loneliness and isolation while remembering you are part of a shared human experience. Holding space for grief : Practice ways to acknowledge and normalize the losses that can be part of a fertility journey without being swept into shame and guilt.

: Practice ways to acknowledge and normalize the losses that can be part of a fertility journey without being swept into shame and guilt. Uncertainty around fertility : Develop ways to build resilience, patience, and strength through your fertility journey.

: Develop ways to build resilience, patience, and strength through your fertility journey. Self-care and fertility: Lean into self-care practices that provide moments of respite from the emotional and physical overwhelm.

“The road to conception and having a family isn't easy for many people – in fact, it can be a long, expensive, and painful rollercoaster,” said Eve Lewis Prieto, Director of Teaching, Headspace. “As a meditation and mindfulness teacher, I’ve spent years teaching others how to take care of their mind and body, cultivate a balance of mind, and hold themselves with compassion and tenderness when going through tough times. While facing a huge unknown myself, I wanted to share meditation practices and mindfulness techniques that have helped me on my own journey.”

When it comes to seeking certain fertility procedures, like IVF, cost is one of the biggest barriers and can add stress to an already challenging time. Headspace has partnered with Spring Fertility's grant program to cover the costs of up to one cycle of IVF for a member of its community, and is collaborating with Rescripted, an online resource where women of all bodies, ages, and stages can find the support they’ve historically lacked to better advocate for themselves. The holistic women’s health site will feature Headspace’s new fertility collection and mental health experts in a series of articles geared for their community.

“Infertility can have profound effects on mental health,” shared Dr. Nicole Yoder, a fertility specialist at Spring Fertility’s New York City clinic. “Because of this, it is incredibly important that individuals and couples navigating infertility have access to mental health support and resources. In partnering with Headspace on this collection, our hope is that these meditations and conversations can serve as another resource so that more people navigating fertility journeys can feel seen, supported, and not alone."

To experience the “Support for Your Fertility” collection, visit headspace.com/fertility-support.

