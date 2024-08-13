Smurfit Westrock Selects ISNetworld® for Contractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced that Smurfit Westrock, a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging, has selected ISNetworld® as its primary contractor management system. ISN will assist Smurfit Westrock with all aspects of contractor management and compliance.

“At Smurfit Westrock, we believe that nothing is so important that it cannot be done safely,” said Rogelio Serrano, EHS Corporate Supervisor at Smurfit Westrock. “Partnering with ISN is a natural extension of our commitment to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees and contractors. With ISNetworld, we can now track contractor statistics for safety programs across our operations and easily visualize these insights both at the company and individual level.”

Smurfit Westrock operates in 40 countries with over 100,000 employees working across 500+ packaging operations and 63 paper mills. The company offers an unparalleled portfolio of innovative packaging solutions, ranging from corrugated and consumer packaging to Bag-in-Box® packaging and point-of-sale displays.

“We’re excited to expand our work with Smurfit Westrock globally, including new implementations with its operations in Mexico,” said Joe Schloesser, Vice President at ISN. “Smurfit Westrock is at the forefront of paper and packaging innovation, and we’re proud to partner with them to help ensure safety and sustainability remain strong pillars of its company culture.”

Over 800 companies use ISNetworld to help analyze, evaluate and manage information for more than 80,000 contractors and suppliers, including more than 14 million individuals at 10,000+ jobsites in more than 85 countries around the world. For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting over 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 80,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower, a mobile app focused on individual workers built to keep them and their work moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.