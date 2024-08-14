Iberdrola Harnesses AWS Generative AI Technologies to Drive Innovation and Sustainability in the Energy Sector

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Iberdrola, one of the world’s largest clean energy companies, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for generative artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, as part of their global partnership. Iberdrola will use AWS technologies, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, to develop generative AI applications that drive efficiency, personalize customer-facing interactions, and improve energy production processes.

Earlier this year, Iberdrola established a generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) with AWS to develop more than 100 generative AI applications that enhance the customer experience, support employees, and improve business processes. The energy company uses a generative AI platform built on Amazon Bedrock to provide its workforce with access to a choice of the world’s leading foundation models and tools to easily and securely build generative AI applications. For example, the company is building a generative AI application that will help the Iberdrola legal team quickly find and ask questions about corporate contracts. In addition, Iberdrola is developing generative AI assistants that use real-time internet of things (IoT) data to provide field maintenance workers with specific instructions on how to service and repair power infrastructure and renewable sites more efficiently. Iberdrola is also using generative AI-powered voicebots that help sales teams answer customer questions around products and tariffs in real time.

Experts from AWS Professional Services will develop a next-generation data platform that will help Iberdrola to further optimize the electricity being generated from its renewable energy assets. This centralized data lake will consolidate data from Iberdrola's renewable energy assets and business operations, enabling the company to better gain operational insights. By integrating the data from over 400 renewable energy sites globally, Iberdrola will use AWS generative AI, Renewables Data Lake and Analytics, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon SageMaker to conduct real-time asset monitoring, initiate predictive maintenance, and generate power-demand forecasts to increase operational efficiency.

“We see AI playing a central role in helping us to deliver the smart grid, renewables, and storage technology that will drive the energy transition forward,” said Sergio Merchan, global CIO at Iberdrola. “As our preferred cloud provider, AWS will provide an innovative technical foundation to support us on this journey. Combining our unified data approach with AI and machine learning capabilities will help us build smarter and more secure networks to automate smart grids and more easily integrate renewable energy.”

“We're excited to work with Iberdrola to help them use data and generative AI to transform their customer and employee experience, while driving large operational efficiency gains that will help meet the growing demands for electricity powered by carbon-free energy," said Howard Gefen, general manager of Energy & Utilities at AWS. "By harnessing AWS, Iberdrola can unlock new opportunities for innovation and efficiency across their operations. Our generative AI capabilities will empower Iberdrola to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive safe, energy solutions for a better future."

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is the largest utility in Europe, and one of the top five largest globally, serving a population of more than 100 million people around the world. The company has a workforce of over 42,200 and assets in excess of €150 billion. In 2023, Iberdrola posted revenues of nearly €50 billion, net profit of €4.8 billion, with nearly €9.3 billion paid in tax contributions in the countries where it operates. The company helps to support more than 500,000 jobs in communities across its supply chain, and global supplier purchases topped €18.1 billion in 2023.

A benchmark in tackling climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €150 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

As a pioneer in providing clean energy solutions to industrial partners, Iberdrola was recently recognized by Pexapark as the leading European utility in both deals and volume of energy sold via long-term contracts (PPAs) with industrial customers in Europe: almost 1,000 MW signed in 2023.