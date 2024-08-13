National Leading Vape Brand, Bloom, Partners With Cresco Labs to Launch Products in Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bloom Brand (Bloom), a national leading vape brand, announced a partnership today with Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) to expand distribution across the state of Florida. Launching in November 2024, Bloom’s Surf all-in-one vape will be exclusively produced by Cresco Labs in Florida and available at all 33 Sunnyside dispensaries throughout the Sunshine State. Florida is the seventh state in which Bloom products will be available to consumers. Bloom is currently available in California, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico and New York, with New Jersey and Virginia also slated for launch in Q3 and Q4 respectively.

A leader in vape technology and innovation, Bloom is one of the top five fastest growing cannabis brands in the US, according to BDSA analytics. Founded in 2014 and celebrating ten years of business this year, Bloom is still focused on their core mission, to provide consumers with a vaping experience that replicates flower consumption. Bloom’s proprietary Surf hardware has earned acclaim as one of the most sought-after all-in-one vape devices in the nation.

“ Cresco’s Sunnyside is hands-down the right retailer to bring Bloom to Florida. Bloom’s products were originally developed for medical markets, designed for patients who rely on cannabis as medicine with a focus on a consistent and accessible product experience,” said Casey Ly, co-founder and co-CEO of Bloom. “ Sunnyside’s focus on product education, a welcoming shopping experience and convenient locations makes them the ideal partner. We look forward to introducing our top selling classic strains at all 33 locations this fall.”

“ Our patients want high-quality cannabis products that are effective and easy to use, and Bloom’s innovative hardware design provides a precise, flavorful vaping experience that patients will love,” said Connie Woolsey, Vice President of Retail of Cresco Labs. “ Sunnyside offers a wide variety of innovative and quality cannabis products in the Florida market and we are looking forward to expanding our line with Bloom products.”

Bloom will launch their Classic line products in their proprietary Surf device in both .5g and 1g formats. Bloom’s Live line will launch later in Q4 2024.

For more information, visit thebloombrand.com and crescolabs.com.

About The Bloom Brand

Founded in 2014 by a team of immigrants and BIPOC, Bloom’s mission is to improve how cannabis is consumed and how consumption is perceived. Merging pioneering technology and design, Bloom is a leading multi-state brand sold across 5 states and nearly 1000 retailers in the US. Bloom is best known for its proprietary Surf all-in-one vaporizer; a revolutionary platform that seamlessly delivers the experience of consuming flower while providing a fresh device design consumers seek. The brand carefully curates three types of cannabis strains: Classic, Live and Rosin. Now available in California, New York, Michigan, Illinois and New Mexico, Bloom sets the standard for innovation and quality in the vape category. Follow Bloom on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest information.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs’ mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy’s and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible. Learn more about Cresco Labs’ journey by visiting www.crescolabs.com or following the Company on Facebook, X or LinkedIn.