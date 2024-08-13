LVK Revolutionizes 3PL Industry with Unmatched Transparency and Advanced Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LVK, a customer-focused third-party logistics (3PL) company, officially debuts today as a strategic subsidiary of ShipHero with a mission to solve challenging fulfillment requirements for brands while providing exceptional, personalized customer service.

In an industry often seen as commoditized, LVK stands out by blending high-tech innovations with high-touch fulfillment, delivering white-glove service. LVK's expertise in handling complex fulfillment needs sets it apart. LVK prioritizes personalized service, ensuring each client receives tailored solutions to meet their unique needs with proactive and transparent communication building strong, trusting partnerships.

LVK leverages ShipHero’s industry-leading Warehouse Management System (WMS) to power a full range of 3PL services, including DTC (Direct to Consumer) pick + pack, eCommerce fulfillment, FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant), B2B fulfillment, special projects like kitting, and returns management.

Spearheaded by Maggie Barnett Esq., the CEO of LVK and COO of ShipHero, LVK benefits from her extensive experience in logistics. “Maggie's leadership has been instrumental in transforming our fulfillment operations, and I am confident that under her guidance, LVK will set new standards in the 3PL industry,” said Aaron Rubin, CEO and Founder of ShipHero. “Her commitment to operational excellence and her passion for logistics make her the ideal leader to drive LVK forward.”

With a workforce that is 53% female across all warehouses and remote operations, LVK sets a new standard for diversity and inclusion in the logistics industry. In an industry where women make up only 41% of supply-chain employees and just 26% hold top executive roles, LVK is proud to lead by example with strong female leadership and a commitment to gender equity.

Supported by an experienced team of over 80 engineers and a network of North American facilities, LVK excels in serving complex customers with sophisticated supply chain needs. With transparent billing and service-level agreements, LVK ensures customers can track every aspect of their order fulfillment process, delivering exceptional reliability and service.

“LVK's dedication is embodied by Maggie's willingness to roll up her sleeves and get involved,” said Sarah Natchez, Managing Director of Yoto North America. “Her proactive communication and transparent discussions about costs and capabilities ensure we always know where we stand. Maggie's strategic vision and personal touch have built a strong, trusting partnership, making LVK a vital part of our growth and success.” Alongside Yoto, LVK's impressive client portfolio includes renowned brands such as Momofuku, Loog Guitars, and OrthoFeet, further showcasing their capability and reliability in managing sophisticated fulfillment needs.

Unlike many startups that depend on substantial venture capital, LVK has pursued a path of sustainable growth from its creation, achieving $70 million in revenue this year, with one million square feet of warehouse space across 7 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and aiming for $80 million in revenue by the end of 2025.

“As we continue to grow and innovate, LVK will redefine what it means to solve complex fulfillment challenges for exceptional brands,” said Maggie Barnett, CEO of LVK. “Our focus on sustainable, profitable growth ensures that we can provide unparalleled service to our customers while maintaining the agility to adapt to their evolving needs. The journey ahead is full of potential, and I am thrilled to lead LVK into this new chapter.”

LVK is a full-service third-party logistics partner focused on solving complex fulfillment challenges for omnichannel brands. With a network of 7 warehouses in the U.S. and Canada, LVK specializes in supporting those with the most complex fulfillment needs worldwide. Offerings include DTC pick-and-pack fulfillment, FBM, B2B fulfillment, and special projects, including kitting, returns management, and more. LVK is a subsidiary of ShipHero, a U.S.-based leading provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) software for e-commerce brands and 3PLs. Learn more at LVK.com.