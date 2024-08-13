O.C. Tanner Partners with CipherHealth to Enhance Recognition for Healthcare Systems

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O.C. Tanner, the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, today announced an integration with CipherHealth, a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems. This will enable healthcare professionals to better engage with colleagues and patients across the care continuum through recognition.

While physician burnout has dropped below 50% for the first time since 2020, it’s still alarmingly high – currently 48.2% of physicians reported experiencing at least one symptom of burnout. This doesn’t account for other essential healthcare workers, such as nurses and other support staff, who have also been experiencing high burnout rates since the pandemic. The O.C. Tanner-CipherHealth partnership will make it easier for healthcare professionals to feel connected in a meaningful way through a robust recognition and rewards system.

“At O.C. Tanner, we’re constantly looking for ways to add more value to the companies leveraging our platform, and we’re proud to partner with wonderful organizations like Norton Healthcare and CipherHealth to do just that,” said Scott Sperry, CEO and President of O.C. Tanner. “By integrating into CipherHealth’s system, we’ll be able to impact healthcare workers nationwide in boosting their wellbeing through recognition.”

Norton Healthcare, one of the first users of this integration and a Kentucky-based healthcare system, has created a game-changing employee recognition program and has seen the correlation between recognition and retention from the data and insights the integration provides.

“Health care is fast paced and always changing. As our bedside leaders are already juggling so much, we knew we needed to make it easier for them to connect with and recognize staff at the time of patient rounding. When recognition is given where the work is happening, it helps build and strengthen a culture of recognition,” said Jason Coffey, Director, Employee Experience Culture Strategies and Insights, Norton Healthcare. “The integration with the CipherHealth rounding tool and our recognition platform gives leaders an opportunity to efficiently recognize their staff in the moment, which not only makes staff feel valued and appreciated, it reinforces the positive behaviors that create a great culture and positive outcomes.”

Norton Healthcare Ncards, which are notes of appreciation sent by patients or colleagues, are integrated directly into CipherRounds, the company’s digital rounding solution that clinicians use during in-person daily rounds at the bedside. Recipients receive Ncards in real-time through customizable emails, which can also be incorporated into O.C. Tanner’s Culture Cloud solution for seamless recognition via existing reward programs.

“We knew O.C. Tanner would be a great partner because we share the common goal of helping employees thrive at work through employee appreciation,” said Suzie Sfarra, SVP, Product at CipherHealth. “Over the past few years, healthcare systems and hospitals have been battling burnout and attrition, and in partnership with O.C. Tanner, we’re able to combat that by helping healthcare professionals feel appreciated and valued.”

About O.C. Tanner

​O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.