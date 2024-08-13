Medea Inc. Partners With CalOptima Health To Distribute 100,000 Units of Naloxone To Harm Reduction Organizations in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medea Inc., a medical products and pharmaceutical distribution company, is helping lead efforts to provide 100,000 units of naloxone nasal spray to Orange County harm reduction organizations to combat the devastating impact of drug overdose deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

This life-saving drug was procured by CalOptima Health (Orange County’s community-based health insurance plan for Medi-Cal beneficiaries) through its Drive to Revive initiative launched in 2023. CalOptima Health has partnered with Medea to supply and distribute naloxone throughout Orange County. Among the recipients is Recovery Road, which will be distributing the donated naloxone at a community wellness fair in Anaheim on August 29 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. (250 E. Center St., Anaheim, CA 92805).

Shipments of the naloxone began in July. The product will reach those in need through community events in Anaheim, Buena Park, Irvine, Newport Beach and other cities. In addition to Recovery Road, harm reduction groups Fentanyl Solution, End Overdose and Harm Reduction Circle will also receive allocations. CalOptima Health-affiliated provider groups and community organizations are eligible to receive free allocations of naloxone as well.

“ The availability of naloxone and other reversal agents is imperative to combating the effects of the nationwide opioid epidemic,” said Shane K.M. Wood, executive director of Fentanyl Solution. “ Working through a diversified network of other nonprofits and local businesses such as nightclubs, barbershops and grocery stores, our goal is to make opioid reversal drugs as accessible as a first-aid kit.”

“ When it comes to the fentanyl scourge that is indiscriminately poisoning and killing our families, friends and neighbors, everyone is a first responder. Medea is committed to distributing all forms of affordable naloxone in the ongoing battle against opioid-related fatalities,” said Brandon Laidlaw, CEO of Medea Inc.

Poisoning by fentanyl is the leading cause of death for kids 17 years old and younger in Orange County. Each week, illicit fentanyl is responsible for approximately 110 deaths statewide. Access to crucial treatments such as naloxone is often the difference between life and death.

To learn more about upcoming distribution events and availability of naloxone in Southern California communities, email info@medeamp.com.

About Medea Inc.:

Medea Inc., established in 2014 and headquartered in the Silicon Valley Economic Region and Orange County, California, specializes in the distribution of naloxone and other FDA-approved medical products to all levels of government, healthcare and retail channels. Medea also offers full-service product fulfillment services. For more information regarding Medea and its opioid reversal drugs, please visit https://medeausa.com.