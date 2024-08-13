HIPER Global Signs One of the Largest Leases in the Region at Littleton Development

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lupoli Companies has announced one of the larger commercial lease deals in the region at their 550 King Street mixed-use redevelopment project in Littleton, MA.

HIPER Global, a world-class computer hardware manufacturer, designs and delivers tailored solutions for leading tech and defense companies on a global scale. The company is committing to 72,500 square feet of space at 550 King Street for its new U.S. headquarters. HIPER Global recently completed a much larger facility for its Atlanta area location and is now focused on growing its Massachusetts location with additional capabilities, including an integrated data center for its key customers. The Littleton location also allows HIPER Global to significantly expand capabilities as needed for its continued growth.

The Company’s decision to move underscores the appeal of King Street Crossing as a premier location for cutting-edge enterprises and helps bring a spotlight to the 50-acre, master-plan approved redevelopment vision of the Lupoli Companies. The property is strategically positioned just minutes from the MBTA commuter rail to Boston and within easy reach via I-495 of New Hampshire, Worcester, and Boston. Once complete, King Street Crossing will include over 1,000 units of new housing, 115,000 SF of retail, a 150 key flagship hotel and more than 600,000 SF lab/office/innovation space.

"We are thrilled to welcome HIPER Global as our tenant in Littleton," said Sal Lupoli, CEO and President, Lupoli Companies. "This marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to revitalizing urban and suburban landscapes and creating vibrant, inclusive communities across Massachusetts and beyond."

Jim Reinhold, CEO of HIPER Global US stated, "We are excited to join King Street Crossing, which aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. Sal Lupoli and Lupoli companies are amazing partners. They share our vision for success and support of our employees, customers, partners, and the local community. This development represents more than just office space; it embodies a forward-thinking environment where technology and community converge."

Lupoli Companies received master plan approval for the 50-acre mixed-use development project at 550 King Street and plans to develop 2.3 million SF to include 1,089 residential units, 90,000 SF of R&D/lab space, a 150-room flagship hotel and 115,000 SF of retail/restaurant space. Along with HIPER Global, Lupoli has several other potential tenants in lease discussions for the existing buildings.

King Street Crossing will also provide many acres of open space for events and community gatherings. The project plans include a new Town Hall for the city of Littleton, one of the most sought-after communities to live in outside of Boston.

For more information and updates about King Street Crossing contact Morgan Pierson, SVP of Real Estate and Development at Lupoli Companies at mpierson@lupolicompanies.com. For rendering images, see here. (Rendering Credit: Tangram 3DS)

About Lupoli Companies

Lupoli Companies, recently named the second largest developer in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, is an award-winning organization with over two decades of growth and development throughout New England. Their focus is on creating opportunities in gateway cities that transform communities through job creation and economic development. What started as a small family run business in the hospitality industry, grew to include close to 6 million square feet of innovative brands in commercial and residential real estate. These core industries, although independent, are bound by a desire to keep improving the products and services in the communities we serve. Lupoli Companies is structured around their founder, Sal Lupoli, whose entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas are the cornerstone of our success.

About HIPER Global

HIPER Global designs and delivers tailored compute-based solutions for leading tech and defense companies on a global scale. Offering a full range of world-class hardware platforms and related technical services, HIPER Global works with industry leading manufacturers to deliver custom or commercial off-the-shelf computing products. Value-add services include design, turnkey manufacturing, custom rugged, global logistics, and support which allow customers to focus on their core competencies and meet product scheduling deadlines.